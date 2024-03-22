be allowed back in; borders are to be closed and all deported, removed! both simultaneously…if you present to a US consulate in your native land, and show a valid US passport or birth certificate, you must be allowed immediate re-entry once you did not rape, murder, or were a pedophile while in America.

If borders are closed and no removal, its worthless. If removal with no borders closed, its worthless.

Biden and Obama (as Obama is running America in his 3rd term and could be his 4th) have INVADED America. Yes, a sitting POTUS has invaded his nation with people who are illegal and WILL in time kill Americans. They already do. It is outrageous and dangerous that 10 million illegals have entered America due to Biden, with 4 more million estimated by November 2024, 15 to 20,000 per day. 3 million ‘got-aways’, 400 hardened terrorists caught trying to enter, and 100 ‘got-away’, are inside America, we do not know names or where they are.

The Republican congress does nothing, they are the same as the democrats, wolves in sheep clothing, Trojans, Speaker Johnson to me, is nothing different than Paul ‘Benedict Arnold’ Ryan, maybe the most devastating person to ever come near government as he destroyed the first 2 years of Trump’s Presidency. Well, Obama and Paul Ryan are in a league of their own as to destructive, America hating people.

We must go back 30 years and remove all under Obama, Bush, Clinton, Trump, Biden, all who entered illegally. All. And keep border closed for 10 years. Maybe 20.

Thank Ted Kennedy for the mess we are in with his Immigration Act of 1965. Never met a leftist who did not seek to destroy America while living high on the hog protected in their nice compounds…while the illegal preys on fly over country.