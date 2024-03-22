America's BORDERS must be closed, for at least 10 years for us to get a handle on who is in America etc., at the same time, all illegals must be deported! if border closed & no deportation, it's OVER!
makes no sense; all inside USA illegally must be sent out, there are many among them who are killers, rapists, jihadists, will kill Americans; if you did not murder, rape, pedophile, MUST
be allowed back in; borders are to be closed and all deported, removed! both simultaneously…if you present to a US consulate in your native land, and show a valid US passport or birth certificate, you must be allowed immediate re-entry once you did not rape, murder, or were a pedophile while in America.
If borders are closed and no removal, its worthless. If removal with no borders closed, its worthless.
Biden and Obama (as Obama is running America in his 3rd term and could be his 4th) have INVADED America. Yes, a sitting POTUS has invaded his nation with people who are illegal and WILL in time kill Americans. They already do. It is outrageous and dangerous that 10 million illegals have entered America due to Biden, with 4 more million estimated by November 2024, 15 to 20,000 per day. 3 million ‘got-aways’, 400 hardened terrorists caught trying to enter, and 100 ‘got-away’, are inside America, we do not know names or where they are.
The Republican congress does nothing, they are the same as the democrats, wolves in sheep clothing, Trojans, Speaker Johnson to me, is nothing different than Paul ‘Benedict Arnold’ Ryan, maybe the most devastating person to ever come near government as he destroyed the first 2 years of Trump’s Presidency. Well, Obama and Paul Ryan are in a league of their own as to destructive, America hating people.
We must go back 30 years and remove all under Obama, Bush, Clinton, Trump, Biden, all who entered illegally. All. And keep border closed for 10 years. Maybe 20.
Thank Ted Kennedy for the mess we are in with his Immigration Act of 1965. Never met a leftist who did not seek to destroy America while living high on the hog protected in their nice compounds…while the illegal preys on fly over country.
Recently at a Chicken processing Plant in Iowa, run by Tyson Foods, the Staff and Employees were fired, being replaced by unskilled low income "invaders", what's to prevent other companies from doing the same? Will Unions be only a memory?
The sad thing is Paul, no one will ever be able to deport them all, theres too many. Even if Trump makes it to the WH, he wouldn't be able to get them out in a short time, it would take years while the illegal criminals continued to murder, rape and rob innocent Americans.