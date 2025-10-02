its like a joke, when RFK Jr. coughed or some say he was popping nicotine etc. (I do not know nor care to know), Trump said: “Trump then turned to Pfizer chief executive Albert Bourla to ask: ‘Don’t you have Paxlovid? He’s got Paxlovid. Give me a Paxlovid immediately.’

& Caribbean, Trump has put that fire power along with drones you are not seeing armed with missiles for YOU, he/they WILL render you in the still of the night to US soil…I warn you again…he is coming for you…for the past deaths…due to your drugs, the bell tolls for thee courtesy Trump…the nuclear submarine nuclear armed in the Caribbean can wage a world war and can destroy the world many times over and it is there for Maduro.

The push by top aides to President Trump to remove Nicolás Maduro as the leader of Venezuela has intensified in recent days, with administration officials discussing a broad campaign that would escalate military pressure to try to force him out, U.S. officials say.

It is being led by Marco Rubio, the secretary of state and national security adviser. Mr. Rubio argues that Mr. Maduro is an illegitimate leader who oversees the export of drugs to the United States, which he says poses an “imminent threat.”

In recent weeks, the U.S. military has launched lethal attacks on civilian boats that the administration said were smuggling drugs for Venezuelan gangs. But Mr. Rubio is shaping a more aggressive strategy, using intelligence provided by the C.I.A., the officials said. The Pentagon has built up a force of more than 6,500 troops in the region.

The intelligence agency’s director, John Ratcliffe, and Stephen Miller, Mr. Trump’s chief domestic policy adviser, both support Mr. Rubio’s approach, the officials added.

The U.S. military has been planning potential military operations targeting drug trafficking suspects in Venezuela itself as a next phase, although the White House has not yet approved such a step, current and former officials say.

Those operations would be aimed at interfering with drug production and trafficking in Venezuela as well as tightening a vise around Mr. Maduro.

Because administration officials assert Mr. Maduro sits atop Venezuela’s cartel network, they can argue that removing him from power is ultimately a counternarcotics operation.

Mr. Rubio repeatedly cites the Justice Department’s 2020 indictment of him and other Venezuelan officials on drug trafficking charges. He recently described Mr. Maduro as a “fugitive from American justice” and the head of “a terrorist organization and organized crime organization that have taken over a country.”

