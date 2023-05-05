Alexander News Network (ANN): Trump's War 2.0 for America

May 5, 2023

Remember when some folks talked about hybrid immunity? It was more lies to pump up the profits of Big Pharma

May 5, 2023

It's presumptious and premature to think that SARS-CoV-2 infection causes only a mild respiratory illness. Numerous serious illnesses including polio and HIV begin with mild flu-like symtoms. To give an mRNA injection to someone who has had covid is reckless endangerment.

