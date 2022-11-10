See substack below on FREE book, ‘Presidential Take down’. This is my view.

We will give you no quarter.

Emily Oster: "LET’S DECLARE A PANDEMIC AMNESTY We need to forgive one another for what we did and said when we were in the dark about COVID"; IMO, Emily is a bit deranged to think this; punishment!

Emily, NO, not this one! Punishment is needed, I am all for forgiveness NORMALLY, but not here. They were not just inept & corrupt, they were malfeasant. Many have to pay. In proper legal settings.

I/we did not consent. I/we haven’t forgotten. I/we do not forgive. Nor will we. We seek justice. And what did you say? Dr. Alexander seeks vengeance? Hell yes! Massive vengeance.

Call it what you want! Yes, I seek punishment and in this I like Trump and his vengeance. I hope if there is one thing he gets right this time, is vengeance, for us, for the wrongs, I pray! Yes, as we would say in the islands ‘we love we a likkle vengenace’…the spelling is local slang.

You bitches, you fucking bitches doctors, hospital CEOs, hospitals, governments, public health officials, vaccine makers etc. killed people, with your lockdown lunatics and vaccine in US, UK, Canadian governments etc., you beasts killed innocent people.

Adults hung themselves in US. The media covered it all up. We had the actual data day to day! Little children hung themselves in the US, due to lockdowns. 8 years old, 12 years old, self-harmed, they could not hold on! We had the data day to day. CDC and NIH and Fauci knew what we had, we gave it to them at HHS. They laughed!

We had the data. Hung themselves. You thus must pay in some way allowable by law. You must pay!

You beasts came after me, hounded me, pounded me, slandered me, made me lose my income, cancelled me, went after McCullough, Wolf, Oskoui, Kulldorff, Ladapo, Tenenbaum, Trozzi, Hoffe, Payne, Kulvinder Gill, Hodkinson, Jeff Tucker of Brownstone, Bridle, Risch, Atlas, Bhattacharya et al. Why? Good law abiding people, smart, God fearing, nation loving. Lawful. Raising families. All we were, were contrarians, skeptics, seeking to share the complete information to best inform people for you were lying to them. Deceiving them. You with the government officials. You sick dogs! Yes, I call you dogs for that is what you were, rabid ‘road roaming’ dogs in heat, you hurt good people, damaged their lives and names and want to talk amnesty? Without payment and punishment? Never! You hurt hundreds of millions of innocent populations, denying early treatment and forcing, mandating a harmful untested vaccine onto them, just so they could put bread on the table. And you bitches want amnesty? Phu*k no!

Yes, there must be no closure, no forgiveness, no amnesty, until all who implemented these lockdown lunatic illogical specious policies and all who brought a vaccine known to have failed out of the gate, and known to be ineffective and harmful, until all of them, have paid a price. Again, until all who did this pay a price! We will allow the legal process to decide that but it will be steep and we will accept nothing less. No simple ‘mea culpa’.

A steep price, on that we will discuss, but it will be steep, involving a loss of your monies and jail time! Shame, disgust of you. History must record you as the inept corruptible fool you were and are. The money whores you all were, male and female, people who sold their own mothers for the right price. We could not even bury our dead and say good bye. You killed them in misery with your sedatives diamorphine, midazolam, the fraud liver and kidney toxic Remdesivir, and ventilation. You criminals!

Shove your Osterism, Dr. Oster, shove it! We seek justice and accountability and punishment where due. We want proper public inquiries and tribunals.

