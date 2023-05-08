Alexander News Network (ANN): Trump's War 2.0 for America

May 8, 2023

Amnesty? Yeah, no. None of this was an accident.

They came with their Doctors and their lockdowns. Torched our economies, suffocated our lungs with masks, destroyed the minds of our children, killed and maimed us for life with poison filled needles…

And now they want us to be thankful to the WHO for being saved…

from a cold.

Once the psychopaths responsible for this are swinging from lampposts, we must never forget this tyranny, and never allow it occur again.

Always remember: it's never been about safety.

https://tritorch.com/memoryhole

Kathleen Janoski
May 8, 2023

Pittsburgh VA hospital still requires masks...or entry and medical care is denied to veterans.

Signs all over the hospital.

How is this humane?

