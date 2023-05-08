‘Without any apparent reason, the dam of dominant media censorship started to leak:

31 Oct 2022 The Atlantic asked for a pandemic amnesty 1, and was echoed by several media. The uproar was immediate.2 Amnesty equals amnesia, yet we need to remember the wrongs and wrongdoers, to make sure they can never repeat them again.

3 Jan 2023 a Canadian councillor, elected for opposing vax mandates, apologized for her colleagues for imposing vaccines. 3 She wasn’t joined by her colleagues. In fact, all authorities should have been publicly apologizing.

Still, it was a politically correct apology, without any consequences for those who suffered and still suffer the most:

Sharon Iles: “My friend in Kelowna, paralysed and unable to speak/swallow after 2x Pfizer. Unrelenting crying for more than six months due to pain and then still ongoing crying and their spouse had no idea because they can’t verbalize what is wrong. They are trying everything. After 19 months there is recently a tiny bit of improvement. We remain hopeful. The application to the Canadian government vaccine injury compensation program has gone nowhere. Homecare and treatments are about $15K per month. They’ve asked twice for Medical Assistance in Dying.“

Rex Larson: “The damage caused by what they did is permanent for a lot of people... especially the dead ones!” 4

30 Jan 2023 Newsweek started the thawing strategy by publishing an opinion “It's Time for the Scientific Community to Admit We Were Wrong About COVID and It Cost Lives” 5

21 Feb 2023 The New York Times published an opinion on the definitive meta-analysis of Cochrane Review proving masking was useless.6

6 Mar 2023 Newsweek published about the need for more investigations and a lame apology for the following costly and 10 lethal lies by Pence-Fauci pandemic response: 7

1. SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus has a far higher fatality rate than the flu by several orders of magnitude.

2. Everyone is at significant risk to die from this virus.

3. No one has any immunological protection, because this virus is completely new.

4. Asymptomatic people are major drivers of the spread.

5. Locking down—closing schools and businesses, confining people to their homes, stopping non-COVID medical care, and eliminating travel—will stop or eliminate the virus.

6. Masks will protect everyone and stop the spread.

7. The virus is known to be naturally occurring, and claiming it originated in a lab is a conspiracy theory.

8. Teachers are at especially high risk.

9. COVID vaccines stop the spread of the infection.

10. Immune protection only comes from a vaccine.

Investigations? The Science was settled since 2020 with more than 2000 papers!8 The reply was unanimous: 9

“What do we want?” ... JUSTICE !!!

“When do we want it?” … NOW !!!

Is pride above love? Until now, no guilty authority all over the world, ever apologized for what they did and neglected to do. Also, no guilty religious authority (yet, there were many heroes that didn’t abandoned their flocks).

What kind of apology is expected? A real one!

To be valid, a Catholic confession requires: 10

Contrition: examination of conscience, real sorrow for sin, repentance of the heart (if there was a chance to go back, you wouldn’t do it again). Confession of all grave sins: hiding even one, makes all the confession void, null. Intention to amend one’s life: of not repeating them in the future of avoiding the near occasion of sin Penance: performing it and If still possible, reparation (e.g. returning what was stolen)

Those principles are deeply human because they involve the clearing of conscience and restoration of Justice (Divine Justice, karma, human justice or whatever you may want to call it). That’s why they also apply to a real apology:

We the people expect the culprits to publicly:

Recognize COVID, pandemic response and haccines were bioweapons designed to maim, infertilize and murder the population. List the errors, including negligence to defend the people. List concrete actions to amend them, including offering to declare in trials and publicizing the apology by all means possible. Honour the heroes by naming and awarding/rewarding those who opposed them. Name those who didn’t. Push for a a Nuremberg II trial. Push for the 100 laws needed to prevent this from ever happening again and to prevent the future plans and threats of the satanists, especially CBDCs, decarb and the new inhuman rights (abortion, abortifacients, infanticide, euthanasia, gender ideology, legal drugs, forced haccination and “treatments”, etc.), committing to fight them, especially in PLANdemics or PLANcrisis. Demand and/or pay: Moral and economic compensation for loss for the murdered, driven into suicide and handicapped (n.b. amputation), proportional to guilt, prioritizing reparations to those who lost their working support (n.b. parents, husband) or those who lost their love of their life (children, spouse, unborn babies aborted by the haccinations). Moral and economic compensation to women who became infertile for life, due to the haccinations (COVID, HPV, etc.). Economic reparation of damages, especially to livelihoods (due to lockdowns, death, vax-crippling) and jobs (n.b. fired for refusing haccines): recognizing and fulfilling their rights to recover their jobs, mortgaged houses and businesses, or at least to be indemnified for losses, including of income, profits and interests. Remediation of health with proper treatments to COVID sequels, COVID malpractice (Remdesivir, ventilators), and haccination. That the guilty pay with all their wealth and prison, in proportion to their guilt, even the lowest ranks, with the possibility of reducing prison time with money to the damaged, if there was anything left after paying with their assets for all losses. Those who did nothing to stop it by neglect need to be punished and barred from public office for life, yet, the low ranking civil servants and policemen), in proportion to their guilt. Directors, officers and managers of haccine manufacturers, hospitals, medical associations, educational institutions and corporations (especially listed in stock exchanges and haccine manufacturers) need to be sacked and barred for life without any compensation, especially those forcing haccination on the employees.

If we don't stand strong on this, prepare for the next phases of their plan:

Footnotes

1 https://www.theatlantic.com/ideas/archive/2022/10/covid-response-forgiveness/

2

3

4

https://igorchudov.substack.com/p/first-ever-official-apology-for-covid/comments

5 https://www.newsweek.com/its-time-scientific-community-admit-we-were-wrong-about-coivd-it-cost-lives-opinion-1776630

6 https://www.nytimes.com/2023/02/21/opinion/do-mask-mandates-work.html

7 https://www.newsweek.com/america-covid-response-was-based-lies-opinion-1785177

https://www.newsweek.com/how-fauci-fooled-america-opinion-1643839

https://www.newsweek.com/we-need-covid-commission-opinion-1782857

8 http://bit.ly/research2000

9

10 https://fatima.org/news-views/catholic-apologetics-112/’