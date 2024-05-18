Amoxicillin-Clavulanate (Augmentin), Doxycycline, Azithromycin etc.; critical powerful antibiotics & fraud fake COVID non-pandemic near prohibited access even from pharmacists, so put in your medicine
chest, The Wellness Company (TWC) makes these available by prescription in this EMERGENCY PREP kit (NOT a pandemic kit as we have no pandemics) & you should consider for your own supply
Don't get caught unprepared - keep a Medical Emergency Kit in your medicine cabinet!
1)Medical Emergency Preparation Kit:
https://www.twc.health/products/emergency-preparedness-kit?ref=Paul
1)Medical Emergency Preparation Kit:
https://www.twc.health/products/emergency-preparedness-kit?ref=Paul
1)Medical Emergency Preparation Kit:
https://www.twc.health/products/emergency-preparedness-kit?ref=Paul
1)Medical Emergency Preparation Kit:
https://www.twc.health/products/emergency-preparedness-kit?ref=Paul
1)Medical Emergency Preparation Kit:
https://www.twc.health/products/emergency-preparedness-kit?ref=Paul
1)Medical Emergency Preparation Kit:
https://www.twc.health/products/emergency-preparedness-kit?ref=Paul
1)Medical Emergency Preparation Kit:
https://www.twc.health/products/emergency-preparedness-kit?ref=Paul
Don't get caught unprepared - keep a Medical Emergency Kit in your medicine cabinet!
Alexander COVID News_a PCR manufactured fake COVID pandemic is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
The prescription-only Medical Emergency Kit provides you with a strategic assortment of life-saving medications for ultimate peace of mind.
The Wellness Company’s Medical Emergency Kit provides broad-spectrum treatment options for a wide range of medical complications.
Face health emergencies with confidence and clarity, using our included Medical Emergency Guidebook.
· Anthrax
· Babesiosis
· Bacterial Vaginosis
· Bartonella
· Bite Wounds (human & animal)
· Bronchitis
· Chlamydia
· Clostridioides difficile
· Colitis
· COVID-19
· Diabetic foot infection
· Giardiasis
· Hookworm
· Lice
· Lyme Disease
· Nausea & Vomiting
· Pertussis
· Q-fever
· Pharyngitis
· Pinworms
· Plague (bioterror)
· Pneumonia
· Rickettsial Infections
· Rocky Mountain Spotted Fever
· Scabies
· Sexually transmitted infections
· Shigellosis
· Sinusitis
· Skin & soft tissue Infection
· Strepthroat
· Tetanus
· Tonsillitis
· Traveler's Diarrhea
· Trichomoniasis
· Tularemia (bioterror)
· Typhus
· Urinary Tract Infection
· UVaginal Candidiasis (yeast infection)
· Viral Upper Respiratory Infection
Alexander COVID News_a PCR manufactured fake COVID pandemic is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
Excellent idea
Yeah, they are all good in an emergency. but they wreck your gut biome and cause an imbalance and depression make sure you have a gingr bug and some kombucha to repair your gut biome/. During COVID. I got tonsillitis I get it every year and I gargled with Baccus subtillis 3 times a day and my tonsillitis was gone. In a Low EMF home/ I hav4ent had it now for 5 years. Funny there was another review that said similar about tonsillitis Ismart subtitls on Amazon.. Alot of these are GN bacteria which grow faster and sicker with antibiotic resistance in EMF, especially ELF and RFR together and cause an imbalance.. I was sick all the time I followed this and im not sick anymore. neither is my family and many more I have helped. Your environment at home makes you sick predominantly https://normanjames.substack.com/p/electric-diet?utm_source=profile&utm_medium=reader2
Anthrax - Gram-positive
Babesiosis - Parasitic
Bacterial Vaginosis - Mixed, including gram-negative
Bartonella - Gram-negative
Bite Wounds - Can be caused by various bacteria
Bronchitis - Typically viral, but can be caused by both gram-positive and gram-negative bacteria
Chlamydia - Gram-negative
Clostridioides difficile - Gram-positive
Colitis - Can be caused by various factors, including gram-negative bacteria
COVID-19 - Viral
Diabetic foot infection - Can be caused by various bacteria
Giardiasis - Parasitic
Hookworm - Parasitic
Lice - Parasitic
Lyme Disease - Gram-negative
Nausea & Vomiting - Can be caused by various factors
Pertussis - Gram-negative
Q-fever - Gram-negative
Pharyngitis - Typically viral, but can be caused by both gram-positive and gram-negative bacteria
Pinworms - Parasitic
Plague (bioterror) - Gram-negative
Pneumonia - Can be caused by various bacteria, both gram-positive and gram-negative
Rickettsial Infections - Gram-negative
Rocky Mountain Spotted Fever - Gram-negative
Scabies - Parasitic
Sexually transmitted infections - Can be caused by various bacteria, both gram-positive and gram-negative
Shigellosis - Gram-negative
Sinusitis - Can be caused by various bacteria, both gram-positive and gram-negative
Skin & soft tissue Infection - Can be caused by various bacteria, both gram-positive and gram-negative
Strep throat - Gram-positive
Tetanus - Gram-positive
Tonsillitis - Can be caused by various bacteria, both gram-positive and gram-negative
Traveler's Diarrhea - Can be caused by various bacteria, both gram-positive and gram-negative
Trichomoniasis - Parasitic
Tularemia (bioterror) - Gram-negative
Typhus - Gram-negative
Urinary Tract Infection - Can be caused by various bacteria, both gram-positive and gram-negative
Vaginal Candidiasis (yeast infection) - Fungal
Viral Upper Respiratory Infection - Viral