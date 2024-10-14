An American baby will get 72 shots? What? As an infant? Bobby Kennedy Jr., this is what gave you fame & money too in COVID, your fight against the deadly Malone Bancel et al. mRNA gene vaccine!
This gave you fame, this is what Trump allowed you to join, so do not let them silence you Bobby Jr., we need you to hammer them & pound them & help us hang them, these mRNA people, these killers
Come on Bobby Jr., this is your area, do not go AWOL on us now! Stand up, there is no price for your silence Sir! We heard enough MAHA crap, we know that, we want your focus on Malone et al.’s mRNA gene vaccine. That killed. That they made money one. That they were silent on. Do not let him cup your testicles, Bobby Jr., for no job, go buy a box, look, it is being sold on Amazon below.
It is nearing hanging time! Many must dangle for what they did to Trump, for they destroyed his re-election in 2020, in COVID and the lockdowns and OWS and the deadly mRNA vaccines…we must execute them once courts say death penalty is in order!
Alexander MAGA Trump news; fake PCR created non-pandemic is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
Also try this one to ward off Malone when he tries to cup you…
___
You must not wait for another catastrophic crisis (at times manufactured but we are prevented from making our own basic personal decisions or accessing needed drugs and response tools) to catch you off-guard. We must take charge and be prepared today so that we can enjoy peace of mind tomorrow.
Enter the Wellness Company as a solution and a willing participant in the health care conversation. From telemedicine, prescriptions, memberships, and supplements, TWC is leading America with alternative choices to the traditional health care model.
If you wish to give a donation to help me, you can at:
Zelle:
sr7283@gmail.com
Or Ko-Fi
Ko-fi.com/drpauleliasalexander
Or to my address at:
150 South 8th Street
Unit 170
Lewiston, New York
14092
Alternatively, please consider going from an UNPAID subscriber or follower to a PAID at $5 per month or $30 per year. This can provide me help. If this is not possible at this time, this is ok, please remain a subscriber for FREE and there is no difference between FREE and PAID. No restrictions.
Please consider support of a good company Drs. McCullough, Risch, Thorp, myself support (they are our sponsors), The Wellness Company; see the emergency preparation kit (key component being antibiotics you were denied by doctors, pharmacists, governments during the fraud COVID), first aid kit, travel emergency kit, contagion control kit etc. Please consider the SPIKE SUPPORT (spike protein DETOX dissolving spike from mRNA vaccine, this is critical to remove spike form the mRNA vaccine/and DNA viral vector) formula with NATTOKINASE as well as the triple formula (SPIKE SUPPORT, BROMELAIN, CIRCUMIN)
Alexander MAGA Trump news; fake PCR created non-pandemic is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
They are killing our future generations our grand children and great grand children. This is an emergency beyond logic. #Stop Poison Our Children Bobby condolences to your family now get out there and defend our defenseless children
Bobby knows that it is the vaxxes given to infants that have caused all the SIDS deaths over the years, and the huge increase in autism. Childhood vaccinations must be ENDED.
Also, I just read that the W.H.O. has received funding from several European countries, and the Bill Gates Foundation, to continue it's radical pandemic agenda against the world.
https://open.substack.com/pub/interestofjustice/p/today-us-1-billion-in-new-and-reaffirmed?r=1657tz&utm_campaign=post&utm_medium=web