-ment, even malice for the wrongdoers….I love this, this is why I want 45, aka Donaldus Magnus Trumpos…

all those freak agents who raided Mar-a-Lago, word is went sniffing the former first lady’s underwear…going through all her stuff…you low-life freaks…disrespectful dogs…you sick freaks…did I hear that right? you dogs went touching up her stuff? how could you be so disrespectful? I know some agents and people close to the scene who clued me in…you untermensche want to burn other first ladies underwear in a pile but fought each other to touch 45’s…ok, he is coming for you…not interested in democrat first ladies underwear, no no no….but trampled each other on 45’s…ok, you perverted freaks…I guess conservative republican women under-wears are the ‘in thing’ now…hhhmmm, I did not know you democrats were that freakish…but I guess I learn and live to tell…I mean, you fondle your horses behind your ranch barns…ah ha, you think we did not get word, you thought….you molest your poor chickens and dogs…don’t think we have not heard about you…banging your God damn pussy cat…poor pussy cat can’t be left in peace…