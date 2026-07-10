Iran Hatched Fresh Plot to Kill Trump, Israel Told U.S.

Israel recently shared new intelligence with the U.S. that it said showed Iran was considering a new plan to assassinate the president, sources say

‘Israel shared new intelligence with the U.S. that it said indicated a fresh Iranian plan to kill President Trump, people familiar with the matter said, a finding that would mark an escalation in the war between Washington and Iran.

Iran for years has vowed openly to retaliate against Trump for the assassination of Qassem Soleimani, who was a top general in the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, in the president’s first term.’