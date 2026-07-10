An Iranian plot to kill POTUS Trump? To assassinate? as said by Israel? I do not know what to to believe but if this is so, Iran will play a deadly dangerous game & must ensure Trump is NOT harmed
If Iran attempted to harm POTUS Trump, they will face the full brunt of US military and rightly will change the calculus as to use of heavy force; so I am hoping this is bogus intelligence by Israel.
Iran Hatched Fresh Plot to Kill Trump, Israel Told U.S.
Israel recently shared new intelligence with the U.S. that it said showed Iran was considering a new plan to assassinate the president, sources say
‘Israel shared new intelligence with the U.S. that it said indicated a fresh Iranian plan to kill President Trump, people familiar with the matter said, a finding that would mark an escalation in the war between Washington and Iran.
Iran for years has vowed openly to retaliate against Trump for the assassination of Qassem Soleimani, who was a top general in the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, in the president’s first term.’
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Why would you believe anything that comes out of Israel?? !!
I don't buy it Paul! Not for a minute.