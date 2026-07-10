Alexander News Network (ANN): Trump's War 2.0 for America

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Penny's avatar
Penny
2h

Why would you believe anything that comes out of Israel?? !!

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Elusive1's avatar
Elusive1
3h

I don't buy it Paul! Not for a minute.

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