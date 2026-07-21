as another competing explanation of what we faced….it too cannot be disregarded…as per folk like Yeadon, Couey, Geert etc. Truth and Justice gives us a great lay man explanation of this warning below:

‘Truth and Justice

Truth and Justice4d

Here is a short explanation of Dr. Geert’s excellent article, that may be easier for some of you to understand.

Mass COVID vaccination didn’t end the pandemic — it trapped the virus in an evolutionary pressure cooker.

The shots produce immunity strong enough to make life hard for the virus, but not strong enough to stop it spreading. So the virus keeps circulating, keeps mutating, and keeps hitting the same wall: every new variant gets shut down before it can fully take over.

That’s why we’re not seeing huge waves anymore. Not because the virus is weakening — but because it’s stuck.

What Happens When a Virus Gets Stuck?

It stops playing the old game and changes the rules entirely.

Instead of tweaking its spike protein one amino acid at a time (which the immune system keeps recognizing), Dr. Geert predicts the virus will eventually wrap its spike in a sugar coating — a glycan shield — that makes it invisible to vaccine-trained immunity.

He calls this predicted variant Hi-Vi-Cron.

What Hi-Vi-Cron Would Do

Sidestep vaccine-induced antibodies and T-cells completely.

Spread cell-to-cell without ever entering the bloodstream where antibodies wait

Infect and transmit freely in highly vaccinated populations.

Be more virulent, not less.

The Scary Part

The current “calm” — no big waves, no dominant variant, just low-level churn — is exactly what you’d expect right before a phase transition. It’s the evolutionary equivalent of a pressure gauge in the red zone while everyone insists everything’s fine.

Dr. Geert’s warning: public health authorities are interpreting the quiet as “the pandemic is over” when it may actually be the silence before the storm.’

Start Geert here:

Current evolutionary dynamics

The current evolutionary dynamics of the SARS-CoV-2 (SC-2) pandemic are characterized by:

Voice for Science and Solidarity by Geert Vanden Bossche is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.

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A chronic rather than self-limiting evolutionary process , in which repeated vaccine-breakthrough infections (VBTIs) and recurrent viral exposure promote prolonged viral persistence in susceptible hosts, thereby fostering intra-host evolution, the emergence of highly mutated saltation variants, and persistent post-acute sequelae (Long Covid) rather than predominantly acute severe Covid-19 (C-19).

Prolonged co-circulation of several genetically distinct immune escape lineages that increasingly converge toward similar functional phenotypes enhancing viral transmission, yet without any lineage consistently acquiring a decisive competitive advantage. Consequently, fluctuations in their relative prevalence increasingly depend on subtle demographic, geographic, seasonal, behavioral or vaccination-related differences rather than on major intrinsic fitness advantages.

A gradual shift in the adaptive landscape, reflected by increasing accumulation of mutations in conserved Spike (S) epitopes as well as in non-S proteins (e.g., ORF7/ORF8), together with an increasing relative contribution of infections in specific demographic groups, particularly young children, within highly C-19-vaccinated populations.





Evidence of a narrowing evolutionary corridor

Despite substantial genotypic divergence among currently circulating SC-2 lineages, their phenotypic characteristics increasingly converge while the incremental fitness gains obtained from conventional amino-acid substitutions become increasingly marginal.

Even large evolutionary jumps in S sequence ─as observed in BA.3.2-derived lineages─ combined with increasing diversification in conserved epitopes and non-S proteins, even when combined with a shift of SC-2 infections to more vulnerable populations (i.e., young children), have thus far failed to restore the type of rapid selective sweeps that are required to sustain viral transmission and characterized earlier phases of the pandemic.



These observations suggest that conventional amino-acid-based immune escape may be approaching diminishing evolutionary returns. Should this trend continue, natural selection may increasingly favor alternative adaptive strategies capable of fundamentally altering early virus-host interactions rather than merely modifying antigenic epitopes.



The most plausible mechanism is extensive remodeling of S glycosylation ─particularly through additional O-linked glycosylation sites─ which could substantially alter viral phenotype by simultaneously enabling several distinct mechanisms (see section VI below; https://www.voiceforscienceandsolidarity.org/scientific-blog/predictions-gvb-on-evolution-c-19-pandemic).







Such phenotypic innovations would likely carry a significant intrinsic fitness cost under ordinary circumstances. However, under sufficiently strong population-level immune selection pressure, they could nevertheless acquire a decisive competitive advantage as they would enable full-fledged viral replication and transmission, regardless of the current viral and immunological landscape in highly C-19-vaccinated populations.











A metastable evolutionary equilibrium

In highly C-19-vaccinated populations, the resulting evolutionary constraints generate an increasingly heterogeneous viral landscape characterized by:

prolonged coexistence of multiple unrelated variant families;

regional differences in lineage prevalence;

heterogeneous age distribution of infections;

recurrent saltation events;

convergent functional evolution despite genetic diversification.

Taken together, these observations suggest that SC-2 is evolving within an increasingly constrained adaptive landscape. Rather than indicating stable endemicity, I interpret this situation as a metastable evolutionary equilibrium.







Prolonged co-circulation under narrowing evolutionary constraints may eventually create the prerequisites for a major evolutionary phase transition, which I have termed Hi-Vi-Cron.



Rather than representing the next incremental immune escape variant, such a phenotype would fundamentally alter the interaction between virus and host immunity, thereby triggering unconstrained viral replication and transmission within highly C-19-vaccinated populations (

).



Which lessons, in my opinion, will be learned once my predictions materialize?

I. The apparent epidemiological calm ─characterized by diminished transmission, delayed viral spread and lack of viral dominance, as well as a shift from acute epidemic waves toward prolonged infection─ is not to be considered evidence that the virus is approaching endemic equilibrium.



Rather, these features reflect increasing evolutionary constraint.

II. As immune escape variants continue competing within an increasingly restricted adaptive space, conventional transmissibility-enhancing mutations converge and yield progressively smaller returns.

Under such conditions, natural selection eventually favors an entirely different coronavirus phenotype capable of bypassing collective vaccine-primed adaptive immunity instead of continuing to optimize conventional immune escape.



Such CoV phenotype uses an unconditioned fitness advantage to overcome its conditioned immune environment.

III. Population-level adaptive immunity that reduces disease severity without generating transmission-curtailing herd immunity perpetuates viral circulation while continuously reshaping the selective landscape that drives further viral adaptation. It thereby paves the way for the virus to transition to a new phenotype capable of breaking through vaccine-primed adaptive immunity in highly C-19-vaccinated populations instead of driving the pandemic toward endemicity.

IV. The longer an acute, self-limiting virus struggles to maintain transmission under increasing but suboptimal immune pressure, the more heterogeneous both the viral landscape and the demographic distribution of infections become.







Such increasing heterogeneity is not evidence of stability but may instead reflect growing evolutionary constraint.

V. The higher the prevalence of vaccine-primed adaptive immune responses in a highly C-19-vaccinated population, the greater the likelihood that, within a given time frame, the resulting suboptimal population-level immune pressure will drive natural selection of a fundamentally different CoV phenotype capable of effectively circumventing collective immune pressure on viral transmission and thereby restoring viral fitness.

VI. As the adaptive landscape becomes increasingly constrained, additional mutations in conserved S epitopes or in non-S proteins provide progressively smaller and less consistent fitness gains. When the population-level immune selection pressure reaches a bottleneck in its ability to drive the emergence of SC-2 variants with a clear and sustained competitive fitness advantage, viral evolution no longer relies on immune escape through amino-acid substitutions in immunologically relevant S-associated peptide epitopes. Instead, continued immune pressure on viral transmission eventually favors a qualitatively different class of adaptive solutions. This phase transition involves remodeling of the S glycan shield[i]. Rather than simply altering antigenicity, a such transition fundamentally reshapes the early virus-host interaction by simultaneously:

· bypassing critical adaptive immune targets from pre-existing antibody and vaccine-



primed T-cell recognition;

· enhancing viral attachment and entry into susceptible host cells;

· promoting lectin-mediated trans infection;

· facilitating fusion between infected and non-infected host cells, thereby enabling



syncytium formation and enhancing cell-to-cell spread

· and thereby abolishing dependence on evolutionary pathways currently constrained



by increasingly broad vaccine-primed adaptive immune pressure.

Unlike conventional amino-acid-mediated immune escape, this strategy represents a genuine phenotypic innovation, enabling the virus to circumvent rather than continuously fine-tune its interaction with the prevailing adaptive immune landscape. As mentioned above, I have referred to this predicted phenotype as Hi-Vi-Cron.

During this prolonged period of constrained evolution yielding diminishing fitness gains, the apparent epidemiological ‘calm’ creates the illusion that the pandemic has entered a stable endemic phase.







However, this apparent stability (i.e., metastability) reflects an increasingly unstable equilibrium in which evolutionary constraints continue to accumulate while conventional adaptive pathways become progressively exhausted.







The absence of large epidemic waves should therefore not be interpreted as evidence that the evolutionary process has come to an end, but rather as an indication that the system is approaching a critical transition.



Because all of this stands in diametrical opposition to the interpretation advanced by our public-health authorities and leading ‘experts’, I maintain that societies in highly C-19-vaccinated populations will be caught completely off guard.

VII. Hi-Vi-Cron’s principal competitive advantage no longer arises from incremental antigenic escape but from its ability to functionally sideline pre-existing vaccine-primed adaptive immunity.



By relying increasingly on glycan-mediated immune shielding, enhanced viral entry, trans infection, and efficient cell-to-cell dissemination, Hi-Vi-Cron abolishes the effectiveness of both anti-S neutralizing antibodies and S-directed cell-mediated immune responses.

This enables unconstrained viral replication and transmission in highly C-19-vaccinated populations.







Rather than representing merely another immune escape variant, Hi-Vi-Cron constitutes a fundamentally new evolutionary strategy ─one capable of terminating the current metastable host-virus equilibrium by replacing gradual, incremental adaptation with a qualitative evolutionary phase transition; the latter changes the rules of the evolutionary game by adopting a fundamentally different adaptive strategy. In doing so, it exhibits high virulence while acquiring a decisive competitive advantage over all currently circulating SC-2 lineages that have thus far evolved under the constraints imposed by collective, vaccine-primed immune pressure.









[i] presumably through the acquisition of additional O-linked glycosylation sites or other glycan-mediated structural innovations (https://voiceforscienceandsolidarity.substack.com/p/the-evolutionary-legacy-of-mass-covid)