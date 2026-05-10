doing what it does best, that is NOTHING and just nonsense…

For any pathogen, respiratory etc., such as the Andes Ortho-hantavirus to transmit efficiently and effectively via human-to-human community spread, we need them to leap from animal reservoir (one species) to humans (another species) already equipped to transmit across respiratory airways etc. aerosolized. That needs TIME, Darwinian natural selection ‘time’, and that TIME is not here. Moreover, given that there is a known animal reservoir that is around us all over (you are within ~4 feet of a rat, all of us, each of us at all times), it is highly likely that this is a common source environmental exposure of the people who became ill on that ship (if in fact it is from hanta)…stop the bullshit about person-to-person for we have NO, ZERO evidence that this is so. This is theoretical at best. Hye and fear pern at worst! To drive ivermectin sales and for you to lockdown, put on face masks, and take Malone Bourla Bancel Pfizer et al. mRNA deadly vaccine for the people involved want you dead as 2nd Smartest would say. They do not give a fuck about you…just money and power!

we really showed how smart we were by putting a lawyer RFK Jr. to head HHS who knows nothing (other than to go on the hill and spar with congress persons to seem like they all know something) other than what ‘we’ said about COVID etc., (and along the way give lots of donor money) to head FDA, CDC, HHS, NIAID and to then have him help put idiot clowns intellectually lazy, academically sloppy fools like Makary and Bhattacharya to lead already broken health agencies. now laughing stocks of the worlds. These clowns have done nothing, nothing other than to take pay payer salary for nothing, to block for RFK Jr. on mRNA vaccine, have no intention of removing the deadly Malone Bourla Pfizer Moderna Bancel et al. mRNA vaccine, and RFK Jr. to block with nonsense for daddy Trump. Block and tackle politics now, block you then attack you for raising questions when these people are as dumb as rocks and are our real problem.

Hanta virus fear -porn is just that now. Forget it. Acute contact tracing, surveillance etc., isolation of any one with symptoms or contacts etc. We have no evidence this is anything other than nothing. But as we know, the powers at be itching to lock us down and force masks again, to take more money and invoke more PREP Act violations etc. to force mRNA vaccine for this too to sell the stock and make more. Hell, that is RFK Jr.’s job, the outalw Josie Wales Wiles hired him just for that and he hired dimwit Makary and Bhattacharya just for that. Prasad figured these clowns out.

This Hanta virus fear porn is just that. Nothing. Turn it off, turn FOX news off…and turn off CNN soon for it will become FOX news. Turn them all off. Think for yourself! Thank God for with RFK Jr. on top HHS and CDC and FDA et al. and had we really had person-to-person spread, had we really had a serious high mortality community transmission pathogen hitting us, we would be fucked. Like how we dodged the bullet with the fake fraud COVID whatever that was, for it was benign. Had it been a high mortality event the clowns in the Task Force Redfield and Hahn and Fauci et al. would have doomed us. Trump admin folk in HHS and elsewhere term one would have doomed us, had no idea to find their way out of a paper bag if they were in one. Now in term two. We are better off asking him RFK Jr. about the dinosaur rocks and bones he collected when he went with Epstein **cough cough* looking for them…do not ever think RFK Jr., nor Howard Lutnick and these types were into fucking little braces back pack girls like Epstein and the men who sought him to fuck little girls. RFK Jr. and Lutnick are ‘decent’ men of high moral standing. You would be misguided.