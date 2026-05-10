Alexander News Network (ANN): Trump's War 2.0 for America

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Primum non nocere's avatar
Primum non nocere
30m

Thanks. At least it on paper looks like a potential exposure... Although who thrashes around in a landfield aerolizing viral pathogens looking at birds that could been seen with binoculars well clear of the landfield?

Especially when modern binoculars can capture video and still photos... which avid bird watchers would want.

Hanta symptoms can take weeks post exposure but the timeline is borderline suspect.

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Primum non nocere's avatar
Primum non nocere
1h

One of my training sites was where Hanta was endemic. The locoregional Native America would occassional contract virus from aerosolization of mouse feces when the (dirt) floor of their home was swept.

The medical examiners office has a BSL3 autopsy suite for either suspected or confirmed cases. Side bar: it is the same ME office who identified the index cases for the USA. So there is that claim to fame. Outside of the Native American population who lived among the mice, lab exposures, or non-native individuals working on the reservations, there was never a bona fide case detected.

The health system (thanks to a brillant hematopathologist) came up with a rapid "presumptive Hanta case" diagnostic tool set since, at the time, the patients only chance of survival was to be placed on ECMO.. couldnt wait for the confirmatory test or patient would be deadby then.

I was personally involved in these cases. It was one of the very few pathology emergencies.

Still have not read how the people on the cruise contracted the virus.

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