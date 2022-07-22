"We found no association between previous infection and a new infection with Beta, Gamma, or Delta versus Alpha, suggesting that there is no difference in protection from a previous infection between Beta, Gamma, or Delta variants compared to the Alpha variant." see embedded Figure 2 below.

SOURCE:

Elevated risk of infection with SARS-CoV-2 Beta, Gamma, and Delta variant compared to Alpha variant in vaccinated individuals, ANDEWEG, 2022

“We analyzed 28,578 sequenced SARS-CoV-2 samples from individuals with known immune status obtained through national community testing in the Netherlands from March to August 2021. We found evidence of an increased risk of infection by the Beta (B.1.351), Gamma (P.1), or Delta (B.1.617.2) variants compared to the Alpha (B.1.1.7) variant after vaccination. No clear differences were found between vaccines. However, the effect was larger in the first 14-59 days after complete vaccination compared to ≥60 days. In contrast to vaccine-induced immunity, there was no increased risk for re-infection with Beta, Gamma or Delta variants relative to Alpha variant in individuals with infection-induced immunity.”

We did not find a significant association between previous infection and the Beta, Gamma or Delta variant over Alpha (adjusted OR: 1.4 (95% CI 0.5-3.8); 0.3 (95%CI 0.0-1.8; 0.9 (95%CI 0.6-1.5), respectively…

We found no association between previous infection and a new infection with Beta, Gamma, or Delta versus Alpha, suggesting that there is no difference in protection from a previous infection between Beta, Gamma, or Delta variants compared to the Alpha variant. This is in line with the similar relative risk reductions for re-infection found for the Alpha and Delta variant (9). Early studies showed that previous infection conferred better protection than vaccination without previous infection during the Delta period.”