Alexander News Network (ANN): Trump's War 2.0 for America

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Jorge Fernandez's avatar
Jorge Fernandez
44mEdited

Every - EVERY! - major platform in Trump's 2024 campaign proved to be a lie - a person would have to be deaf, dumb, blind and dishonest to deny that fact. There's no need to go through the list point by point - it's undeniably true that Trump's lying in 2016 was put on steroids for 2024-2028.

Thus, the Trump "era" is indeed over, what remains are the details and events leading to his exit.

And even if he "remains", he'll be the biggest lame duck in POTUS history.

That said, the reins of power are never handed over without a fight - it will likely get mighty ugly.

However, if we shift to the larger picture - my theory, where Trump is an asset of the Globalist Cabal - then just as Trump once withstood everything that was thrown at him (as I had predicted based on my theory), then he will emerge standing strong from anything meant to take him down.

If, on the other hand, Trump has outlived his usefulness to the Cabal, then he'll either be allowed to vacate the POTUS office with the breath of life still in him, or he'll encounter some 'misfortune'. At this juncture, I wouldn't bet for or against either possibility. We'll just have to wait a bit.

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beth's avatar
beth
1m

Now I am beginning to wonder why anyone is worried about Trump, when Bill Gates has stated he will be releasing his patented planned pandemic in 2027 at the World Leaders Meeting. Bill Gates unfortunately has much more power than Trump and doubt Trump will be able to stop Bill Gates plan for population control, watch video to learn more https://www.facebook.com/reel/916836921412977

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