Alexander News Network (ANN): Trump's War 2.0 for America

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Jorge Fernandez's avatar
Jorge Fernandez
10m

ANSWER: For the same reason that Trump hooked up with Epstein - **money and connections**.

Why else is Trump using the entire might and resources of the US to keep the Epstein Files hidden?

Trump *knows* that if the entire, unredacted truth were known, he'd become anathema to the world.

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Luc Lelievre's avatar
Luc Lelievre
14m

Definitely creepy!

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