‘The infamous Tate brothers on Tuesday went to the Ned, the exclusive private members' club near the White House which is a regular haunt for cabinet secretaries

Andrew and Tristan Tate, the influencer brothers facing rape and sex-trafficking charges in the UK and Romania, spent the past several days in Washington as guests of Donald Trump’s special envoy Paolo Zampolli.

Zampolli, a former modelling agency boss who introduced Donald Trump to Melania, confirmed to the Daily Mail that he hosted the Tate brothers at a house in Northwest Washington, DC, on Wednesday for a summer soiree attended by around 150 guests.

Asked whether the event was connected to his State Department role, Zampolli shot back: ‘Why would I do that? This was a summer gathering.’

Zampolli, 56, said he wasn’t sure of the purpose of the Tates’ visit to the capital, telling the Daily Mail: ‘They’re having some business meetings.’’

Social media influencers Andrew and Tristan Tate arrested in Miami, US Marshals Service tells AP

‘Influencer brothers Andrew and Tristan Tate, whose social media empire promoting wealth, male dominance and misogyny has made them among the world’s most polarizing internet personalities, were arrested Saturday in Miami as British authorities sought their extradition on rape and sex trafficking charges.

The brothers were taken into custody by the U.S. Marshals Service on a sealed warrant, agency spokesperson Brady McCarron told The Associated Press, placing the United States at the center of an international legal saga that has stretched from Romania to Britain.’

Britain is seeking their extradition on rape and trafficking charges

British prosecutors announced Saturday that they were seeking the brothers’ extradition on charges alleging they raped and trafficked women between 2010 and 2017.

The dual U.S. and British citizens moved to Romania in 2016. They were arrested there in 2022, accused of participating in schemes to lure women for sexual exploitation. They denied those allegations and the Romanian case hasn’t gone forward because of legal and procedural problems.

Tate brothers stun DC’s most elite private club: Shock photo emerges after party with Trump and Melania matchmaker