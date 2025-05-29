And all those wanna be MEN in Trump world who get their rocks off of watching abusers like Tate and ‘wanting to be like him with this manosphere shit’ are to be banished from Trump world…a warning. Will hurt the brand! Nothing shows more manliness and regard and power than a respectful man of women. These dudes nothing to look up to.

Andrew Tate and his brother charged with raping four women in the UK and string of other offences | The US Sun

‘ANDREW Tate and his brother have been charged with raping four women in the UK along with a string of other charges.

The controversial influencer, who is currently in Romania, is accused of ten charges in total.’

This includes rape, actual bodily harm, human trafficking and controlling prostitution for gain against three women.

His brother Tristan, 36, is charged with 11 offences against one alleged victim - including rape, actual bodily harm and human trafficking.

A European arrest warrant was issued to extradite the pair back to the UK for criminal proceedings in 2024.

But today is the first time the Crown Prosecution Service confirmed they have authorised charges against the pair.’

The brothers are facing a string of alleged sex crimes in Romania, which prosecutors must be settled first.

Lawyer Matt Jury, representing the alleged victims, said: “We welcome the clarity from the Crown Prosecution Service that our authorities are working to ensure the Tates face justice here in the UK – they cannot be allowed to escape extradition."

Tate is also being sued by four other women, after the CPS decided not to prosecute in 2019.’

