Ann Coulter has been anti-Trump is a bad way and it’s one thing to disagree, but her invectives were rough…I do not trust her. She said she hoped he would die etc. not good. I detested Biden et al. policies and others but cannot see myself wishing and discussing people dying on account of my dislike or disdain…no, we must be able to disagree etc. but civilly too.

Great post by POTUS!