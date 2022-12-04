Another 'safe and effective' persons dying suddenly? "‘Orange Is the New Black’ actor Brad William Henke dies at 56: reports"; I wonder if the hexine, you know, mRNA, had anything to do with this?
SOURCE:
https://thehill.com/homenews/nexstar_media_wire/3758923-orange-is-the-new-black-actor-brad-william-henke-dies-at-56-reports/
Died in his sleep. Where have I heard that lately?
Oh, just have to mention this…I pretty much stopped watching tv, movies, series, etc, except every once in a while I watch something. But really, I find it hard watching it. So last time, I watched the new LOR series, and I saw the mental programming right away! One idea pushed was about EATING SNAILS and liking it, and then they had a caravan too. Then they promoted the idea that YOU WILL GO TO ANY EXTENT YOU NEED TO, FOR THE GOOD OF THE GROUP, INDIVIDUAL DOES NOT MATTER…Now today, was watching The Peripherals, and the daughter is going to give her mom a medicine, and she says: “YOU KNOW MOM, iT IS AN EXPERIMENTAL MEDICINE, IT COULD BE DANGEROUS.” And the mom says: “OH WHAT’S THE WORST THAT COULD HAPPEN? I COULD DIE ANYWAY.(or says something like that!) So, they are trying to normalize things no person would agree to! I then turned it the heck off, after that! (I have no patience for that junk!! 🤬