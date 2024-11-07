Anthony Albanese, Australia's Prime Minister set to ban all social media access to persons, children 16 years old and under! I like this! I think we need in USA, Canada for it is destroying the minds,
social, emotional development of children...I want young persons say from 12 upwards to have access to a phone, ONLY, no social media for a safety issue for then they are often on their own...but good
move by OZ…
OZ TO BAN ALL SOCIALS FOR UNDER 16?
Alexander MAGA Trump news; fake PCR created non-pandemic is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
What do you think? Doable? In USA too? Is this needed? Your views are needed…
___
You must not wait for another catastrophic crisis (at times manufactured but we are prevented from making our own basic personal decisions or accessing needed drugs and response tools) to catch you off-guard. We must take charge and be prepared today so that we can enjoy peace of mind tomorrow.
Enter the Wellness Company as a solution and a willing participant in the health care conversation. From telemedicine, prescriptions, memberships, and supplements, TWC is leading America with alternative choices to the traditional health care model.
If you wish to give a donation to help me, you can at:
Zelle:
sr7283@gmail.com
Or Ko-Fi
Ko-fi.com/drpauleliasalexander
Or to my address at:
150 South 8th Street
Unit 170
Lewiston, New York
14092
Alternatively, please consider going from an UNPAID subscriber or follower to a PAID at $5 per month or $30 per year. This can provide me help. If this is not possible at this time, this is ok, please remain a subscriber for FREE and there is no difference between FREE and PAID. No restrictions.
Please consider support of a good company Drs. McCullough, Risch, Thorp, myself support (they are our sponsors), The Wellness Company; see the emergency preparation kit (key component being antibiotics you were denied by doctors, pharmacists, governments during the fraud COVID), first aid kit, travel emergency kit, contagion control kit etc. Please consider the SPIKE SUPPORT (spike protein DETOX dissolving spike from mRNA vaccine, this is critical to remove spike form the mRNA vaccine/and DNA viral vector) formula with NATTOKINASE as well as the triple formula (SPIKE SUPPORT, BROMELAIN, CIRCUMIN)
Alexander MAGA Trump news; fake PCR created non-pandemic is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
I don't like that. It's up to the parents to learn to set limits. That's like saying when we were growing up, let the government ban television. Yikes! No government intervention. That's what we've been talking about with ALL of what's going on in this country and all western nations. NO GOVERNMENT INTERVENTION. They don't have a right to ban such things.
Some young people are doing wonderful things with social media. It's the parents/grandparents/whomever that are in charge of those children that are at fault not the tools that are being used.
Albo can jump in the lake, it’s none of his business