Antibiotics were critical to those with severe COVID illness (or respiratory ILI illness from 'whatever' the entity was that was released intent or not) for persons likely were at varying stages of
pulmonary pneumonia, needing antibiotics; these were denied in USA, Canada, UK etc. & doctors say they were told its a viral illness so no antibiotics; high-dose aspirin (heparin, coumadin, warfarin
& enoxaparin sodium were needed and any other anti-blood clotting formulas, yet this too was denied. We know today that many died in Spanish Flu from bacterial pneumonia secondary to viral illness. We had no antibiotics then, but we have now. It was denied. It was criminal. COVID (or whatever was being manifested in severe respiratory cases) emerged more as a blood clotting illness with massive micro-thrombi, blood clots across the body that resulted in death.
‘Enoxaparin sodium, sold under the brand name Lovenox among others, is an anticoagulant medication (blood thinner). It is used to treat and prevent deep vein thrombosis (DVT) and pulmonary embolism (PE)’.
The actions of medical doctors in USA and Canada and UK etc. killed people by the hundreds of thousands…millions…reckless, dangerous…they killed people with the deadly COVID protocol of isolation, no antibiotics, sedation (propofol, midazolam, lorazepam, morphine etc.), Remdesivir, ventilator etc. Our doctors killed our parents and grand-parents. They are criminals and once courts give clearance and say they are to be hung, only courts and judges, then we hang many.
Since when do doctors take orders for treatment from hospital administrators, public health officials or even their own department chiefs????
The attending physician has the responsibility to make his/her own decisions on patient care and the liability for those decisions. No one else within the hospital hierarchy has authority over the attending physician. If a medical malpractice suit occurs the attending physician cannot claim that s/he was taking orders. If that doctor did take orders then s/he is still responsible for the outcome and the one giving the order (administrator or PH official) should be liable for practicing medicine without a license. If the order was given by the MD Department Chief s/he is liable for malpractice as well.
Absolutely. Hospital administrators should be sued for ‘practicing medicine without a license.’ Physicians should be sued for malpractice as they did not provide the standard of care.