& enoxaparin sodium were needed and any other anti-blood clotting formulas, yet this too was denied. We know today that many died in Spanish Flu from bacterial pneumonia secondary to viral illness. We had no antibiotics then, but we have now. It was denied. It was criminal. COVID (or whatever was being manifested in severe respiratory cases) emerged more as a blood clotting illness with massive micro-thrombi, blood clots across the body that resulted in death.

‘Enoxaparin sodium, sold under the brand name Lovenox among others, is an anticoagulant medication (blood thinner). It is used to treat and prevent deep vein thrombosis (DVT) and pulmonary embolism (PE)’.

The actions of medical doctors in USA and Canada and UK etc. killed people by the hundreds of thousands…millions…reckless, dangerous…they killed people with the deadly COVID protocol of isolation, no antibiotics, sedation (propofol, midazolam, lorazepam, morphine etc.), Remdesivir, ventilator etc. Our doctors killed our parents and grand-parents. They are criminals and once courts give clearance and say they are to be hung, only courts and judges, then we hang many.