Alexander News Network (ANN): Trump's War 2.0 for America

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Dr. Peter and Ginger Breggin's avatar
Dr. Peter and Ginger Breggin
10m

We wrote about antibody dependent enhancement related to the mRNA vaccine back in 2023. Here’s our report. Thanks for keeping a spotlight on this Paul we believe this is one of the most significant ways that humanity is being weakened is through damaging and destruction of the immune system. https://gingerbreggin.substack.com/p/jab-induced-immune-fatigue-adex-an

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Elusive1's avatar
Elusive1
37m

So in laymens' terms, and since it's a bioweapon, does this mean that it activates parts of our system to start the slow killing process?

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
1 more comment...

No posts

© 2025 Paul
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture