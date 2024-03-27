Antifa 1969: already doing damage in 1969 and Reagan showed antifa then how they are to be dealt with, including deadly force...at the hands of the government & where Biden is failing, Trump must set
it right, set the national guard and/or military on anyone who in their right of civil protest, decides to harm and hurt innocent people and property...put them down! no negotiation...HAMMER
In my opinion, you can protest as much as you wish, as long as you do not touch me or my property. Spin on your head if you wish, swing on poles, do what you want…as long as it is peaceful.
Reagan inexplicably moved 242 marines to an open valley nomansland in Lebanon where as sitting ducks soon a truck of explosives was just turned on and went and killed all of them 👽 Besides telling Iran to keep hostages for a better deal til after he is elected 👽 leave your 2-party illusion sir
We’ll see? We may have a false prophet?