Alexander News Network (ANN): Trump's War 2.0 for America

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Dr. Paul Alexander's avatar
Dr. Paul Alexander
18m

the art of the grift...the ballroom, the UFC, this is where I disconnect from daddy Trump...this is grift, this is setting things to make money...like the free Qatar plane et al...all grift....quid pro quo...all of it stinks...“I’m going to make a lot of enemies because it’s impossible to get everyone tickets,” the president said Friday in a telephone interview with NBC News.

Technically, all of the tickets are free, and the UFC is footing the bill for the event. But sponsorship packages that include ringside seats have been selling for $1 million or more, according to a Republican lobbyist directly familiar with the process. One report put the figure at $1.5 million.

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Roger Kimber, MD's avatar
Roger Kimber, MD
7m

You do have one thing right: You are an idiot. Most idiots are at least smart enough that they don’t broadcast it. Either that, or they go on late night TV shows and perform for equally moronic audiences with canned laughter.

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