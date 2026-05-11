I do think there were legit attempts and he was the victim, he was not in on it, of course not, but I do think it could have been staged, yes, even Butler…but Trump not in on it…I think it was done to send him a clear message pre Iran bombing…that is just my view as the idiot I am…to put him in line and warn him, literally…and the American people are polling not buying it…I speak to many who supported and do support Trump fully but they think it was all fake…it shocked me.

Is this video real? What say you about the content? It is intriguing? could it just be that reporters and camera folk need handlers like this? usually…