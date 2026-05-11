Anyone who thinks POTUS Trump faked his own assassination attempts e.g. Butler, WHCD etc. are deranged, but then there was this video piece of the reporters being 'handled', yet I do think he has NO
control over what the hidden hand is doing or does, I do think they want him dead if they could, I do think that he has a credibility problem wrongly, but Americans DON'T buy it, that it was real....
I do think there were legit attempts and he was the victim, he was not in on it, of course not, but I do think it could have been staged, yes, even Butler…but Trump not in on it…I think it was done to send him a clear message pre Iran bombing…that is just my view as the idiot I am…to put him in line and warn him, literally…and the American people are polling not buying it…I speak to many who supported and do support Trump fully but they think it was all fake…it shocked me.
Is this video real? What say you about the content? It is intriguing? could it just be that reporters and camera folk need handlers like this? usually…
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the art of the grift...the ballroom, the UFC, this is where I disconnect from daddy Trump...this is grift, this is setting things to make money...like the free Qatar plane et al...all grift....quid pro quo...all of it stinks...“I’m going to make a lot of enemies because it’s impossible to get everyone tickets,” the president said Friday in a telephone interview with NBC News.
Technically, all of the tickets are free, and the UFC is footing the bill for the event. But sponsorship packages that include ringside seats have been selling for $1 million or more, according to a Republican lobbyist directly familiar with the process. One report put the figure at $1.5 million.
You do have one thing right: You are an idiot. Most idiots are at least smart enough that they don’t broadcast it. Either that, or they go on late night TV shows and perform for equally moronic audiences with canned laughter.