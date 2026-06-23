Anything to see here? or are they just fishing? timing is suspect no doubt but why can't we trust Don Jr. that this was a legit meeting with no quid pro quo? I do until I know otherwise. do you?
Trump Jr. Reportedly Met Indian Billionaire Adani Before DOJ Dropped Fraud Charges Against Him Siladitya Ray, Forbes Staff; is this a thing to make you go 'hhhhhhmmmm'? one of those? or nothing?
‘According to Bloomberg, the previously undisclosed meeting took place in Ahmedabad, in the Western Indian state of Gujarat, although the details of what was discussed are unknown.’
Trump Jr. Reportedly Met Indian Billionaire Adani Before DOJ Dropped Fraud Charges Against Him
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