anytime you travel on a train or bus TODAY in America, may be your last; the crimes we are seeing being committed. horrendous. it is time you train your women, wives, daughters to kill, to NEVER leave
never leave the primary scene as you will never go home! fight as if this is your last breath second one! relentless. stab him in the throat, repeatedly!
the scene of the primary crime, NEVER, never listen, do OPPOSITE to what the animal criminal tells you, fight or dear life, crash the car even, take the pen you have & plunge into his eyes, his neck, her eyes, you have no mercy, get emotionally to a place where you can kill, for if you acquiesce, if you LEAVE the primary scene, you will NOT be going home! you become the animal to save your life, if he has a knife at your side or gun, force him to stab or shoot, chances are he will not hit a vital organ and you will live, but if you listen and you be quiet, if you move one inch, your chance of survival plunges to naught! learn the 2nd, learn to shoot, learn to do all legally, learn to use anything about you as a weapon...on the train...and you bystanders, you have a duty to act, to protect and save life in imminent threat of death…
never leave the primary scene as you will never go home! fight as if this is your last breath second one! relentless. stab him in the throat, repeatedly!
yes, from time to time there is a time to kill…
Hang him high! find him, take him to the police, you do not take matters into your hands, but let the law handle him & if they say guilty, & we know he is, we hang him high! white black, anyone who do
Alexander News Network (ANN): Trump's War 2.0 for America is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
IMO: instead of throwing balls and other useless games in the physical education classes, they should make sure all girls reach their black belt in a serious martial art program as they progess in grades. It should be mandatory: not only would it be good for today's children to slow down on aggressive competition, they would learn to better focus, breathe intently and it could potentially save their life!
Woman self-defense - go for the perpetrators EYES. Eye injuries really hurt and it incapacitates an aggressor. Then run away.