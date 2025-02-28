Apprentice smackdown MMA style in the White House Oval Office between Trump and Zelensky, made for television, but at one point I thought POTUS Trump was going to shove Zelensky off the chair; so
Zelensky walked into a buzz-saw & Vance & Trump going at Zelensky & this was pure made for TV...it was embarrassing actually! derailed & this was not for public consumption I think
I think part of this was for television, a show…we are being played here too…
IMO US has zero role in this. We are imposing ourselves; we created the war in the first place by pushing for Ukraine into NATO and baiting Putin…we did that…leave Ukraine and Russia to solve this only…it is their fever to sweat for.
Alexander News Network (ANN): Trump's War 2.0 for America is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
but it is almost comical to me for in it I see some element of a staged affair. For the camera. I think what we looked at there was a joke in the Oval office. Made for Prime-Time clips. For this weekend. Everybody there is playing to the camera…all in that Oval Office.
Trump blasts ‘disrespectful’ Zelensky and yells ‘you’re risking WW3 - you must compromise with Putin’ in fiery clash | The US Sun
Trump seems to forget the US gave the weapons and many Ukrainians died, instead of always talking about a deal, he should recognize the dead because of his country, Zelensky couldn't have done shit w/o help and help he got. I believe Trump is still sending aid there too, I hope when it runs out, thats it, no more money for that puke. This made for TV skit was stupid, no one bought any of it.
How low can we stoop? What a farce! 🤮