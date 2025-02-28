I think part of this was for television, a show…we are being played here too…

IMO US has zero role in this. We are imposing ourselves; we created the war in the first place by pushing for Ukraine into NATO and baiting Putin…we did that…leave Ukraine and Russia to solve this only…it is their fever to sweat for.

but it is almost comical to me for in it I see some element of a staged affair. For the camera. I think what we looked at there was a joke in the Oval office. Made for Prime-Time clips. For this weekend. Everybody there is playing to the camera…all in that Oval Office.

Trump blasts ‘disrespectful’ Zelensky and yells ‘you’re risking WW3 - you must compromise with Putin’ in fiery clash | The US Sun