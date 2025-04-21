than the morons and idiots and dangerous people who ran Trump’s Task Force for COVID as well as the stupid inept crooked people heading CDC, NIH, FDA, HHS in Trump’s past term one and Biden and appear to still be ahead if the blockheads now in these same agencies and brave enough to call it out! Vig recognized that the OWS lockdowns and Malone Bourla et al. Pfizer mRNA vaccine was a danger.

Vig felt Pope Francis was a criminal.

‘Archbishop Carlo Maria Viganò was a frequent critic of Pope Francis during his reign. Viganò frequently spoke out against the pope’s support for open borders and socialism.

In response to Vigano’s constant condemnation, Pope Francis had him excommunicated in July 2024 for schism.

Archbishop Vigano stood up against the destruction of the church, COVID mandates that crushed individual rights worldwide, and stolen elections. He called out the Pope for his destructive actions against the Church and others like support for the World Economic Forum. For this, he was excommunicated from the Holy Catholic Church.

On Monday, following Francis’s death, Carlo Maria Viganò published a scathing report on Francis reign over the Catholic Church. Viganò did not hold back.’

In 2018, Eugenio Scalfari reported the words that Bergoglio supposedly confided to him about his vision of the afterlife:

“Sinful souls are not punished: those who repent obtain God’s forgiveness and join the ranks of souls who contemplate him, but those who do not repent and cannot therefore be forgiven disappear. There is no hell, sinful souls simply disappear”.

These heretical ravings are directly opposed to the Catholic Faith, which teaches us that there is a particular Judgment for everyone, which Bergoglio could not escape. His soul has therefore not disappeared, nor has it dissolved: he will have to account for the crimes he has committed, first of all having usurped the throne of Peter in order to destroy the Catholic Church and loose so many souls.’

___

You must not wait for another catastrophic crisis (at times manufactured but we are prevented from making our own basic personal decisions or accessing needed drugs and response tools) to catch you off-guard. We must take charge and be prepared today so that we can enjoy peace of mind tomorrow.

Enter the Wellness Company as a solution and a willing participant in the health care conversation. From telemedicine, prescriptions, memberships, and supplements, TWC is leading America with alternative choices to the traditional health care model.

If you wish to give a donation to help me, you can at:

Zelle:

sr7283@gmail.com

Or Ko-Fi

Ko-fi.com/drpauleliasalexander

Or to my address at:

150 South 8th Street

Unit 170

Lewiston, New York

14092

Alternatively, please consider going from an UNPAID subscriber or follower to a PAID at $5 per month or $30 per year. This can provide me help. If this is not possible at this time, this is ok, please remain a subscriber for FREE and there is no difference between FREE and PAID. No restrictions.

Please consider support of a good PATRIOT company (in this PATRIOT economy) Drs. McCullough, Risch, Thorp, myself support (they are our sponsors), The Wellness Company; see the emergency preparation kit (key component being antibiotics you were denied by doctors, pharmacists, governments during the fraud COVID), first aid kit, travel emergency kit, contagion control kit etc. Please consider the SPIKE SUPPORT (spike protein DETOX dissolving spike from mRNA vaccine, this is critical to remove spike form the mRNA vaccine/and DNA viral vector) formula with NATTOKINASE as well as the triple formula (SPIKE SUPPORT, BROMELAIN, CIRCUMIN)