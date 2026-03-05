Leake:

‘Congress Has Castrated Itself, the Constitutional Republic Is Apparently Finished

Never mind reserving its sole right to declare war, Congress is now too scared to pass even a wishy-washy Authorization for Use of Military Force.’

Before presenting John’s seminal view here, let me opine:

I wanted the Senate to advance the resolution (the resolution fell short of the simple majority it needed to advance) and vote up, vote ‘yes’ and give Trump his authorization…I argue this for precedence and not to constrain the hands of future Democrat or Republican Presidents…particularly if based on political disagreements…yet with a proper spirited informative vote…to also include and inform the public…given it is our EFF in tax money paying for all this crap. And it is our precious military in harms way sent to die. I may disagree with this bombing (and I do as done, as I wanted the regime disposed of but by the people, and if this is what we did, then do it and leave immediately) and with Trump’s decisions here but I stand by the POTUS in times of dispatching troops in harms way…if a down vote could constrain the soldiers and impact their morale and performance and leave them open to harm, then no, we cannot have that…yes I know, Presidents have abused this short brief power they have by committing to war without congressional approval knowing full well it is near impossible to vote down a mission when troops are already in the field. Even Trump did that here.

Note, ‘the United States Constitution does NOT grant the Executive (POTUS) the power to commit the nation to war. Only Congress is authorized (Article I, Section 8, Clause 11) to commit the nation, its young soldiers, and its resources to the business of killing people and possibly being killed.’ Thanks John.

The Senate defeated a war powers resolution that sought to block President Trump from using further military force against Iran, rejecting a Democratic push to rebuke the president amid the administration’s shifting justifications for the war and warnings about more American casualties to come. In a 47 to 53 vote, the resolution fell short of the simple majority it needed to advance. With Democratic Sen. John Fetterman of Pennsylvania voting against the measure, it needed the support of at least five Republicans. Only GOP Sen. Rand Paul of Kentucky supported it.

Backstory based on Leake’s excellent piece:

‘The United States Constitution does NOT grant the Executive the power to commit the nation to war. Only Congress is authorized (Article I, Section 8, Clause 11) to commit the nation, its young soldiers, and its resources to the business of killing people and possibly being killed.

The last time Congress adhered to its duty was in 1942. Since then, instead of declaring war, Congress has preferred to pass Authorizations for Use of Military Force—a wishy-washy legal concept that enables Congressmen to avoid full commitment and therefore backlash if a conflict becomes unpopular or costly.’

Leake’s scholarship next, on this abdication of responsibility by the US Senate to not even pass a Resolution and get it to advance to vote…(and we can expect same of the House of representatives by the pusillanimous Republicans):

Start Leake here:

‘Congress Has Castrated Itself, the Constitutional Republic Is Apparently Finished

Never mind reserving its sole right to declare war, Congress is now too scared to pass even a wishy-washy Authorization for Use of Military Force.’

‘In 27 BC, four years after Octavian defeated Mark Antony and Cleopatra at the Battle of Actium, he made a gesture to the Roman Senate of surrendering his emergency, wartime power. All the Senators perceived his gesture to be pure show, and they believed he had every intention of retaining his direct command of the army. Out of fear, the Senators gave him the title Augustus (August or Majestic) and officially granted him direct, unlimited command of the army and the empire’s most important provinces. Octavian, in effect, castrated the Senate.

The United States Constitution does NOT grant the Executive the power to commit the nation to war. Only Congress is authorized (Article I, Section 8, Clause 11) to commit the nation, its young soldiers, and its resources to the business of killing people and possibly being killed.

The last time Congress adhered to its duty was in 1942. Since then, instead of declaring war, Congress has preferred to pass Authorizations for Use of Military Force—a wishy-washy legal concept that enables Congressmen to avoid full commitment and therefore backlash if a conflict becomes unpopular or costly.

This alone has been a disturbing departure from what the Founding Fathers intended to safeguard the Republic and the liberty of its citizens. They knew history, from which they regarded the ability to wage war as the ultimate power that any government may possess—a power that may inflict the greatest abuses, loss of liberty, and the greatest peril to the nation’s existence.

On March 4, 2026, Congress officially castrated itself by refusing to pass an Authorization of the Use of Force, which would necessarily contain certain definitions and limits of the Executive’s right to use military force. Just like the Roman Senate did in 27 BC, they pretended as though their action was an expression of adhering to the Constitution.

Because their refusal to pass an Authorization was NOT accompanied by the demand that the President cease military operations pending their approval, they de facto granted the President the right to wage war in Iran as he pleases, with no requirements or limits imposed by Congress. Their action should be regarded as turning a blind eye to the Executive’s extremely risky and costly use of military force. What we are seeing now is literally James Madison’s worst nightmare.

In the case of the Roman Senate in 27 BC, the Senators were afraid of Octavian and his loyal army. In the case of the United States Congress today, who are the Congressmen afraid of? To me, this is an extremely eery question to ponder.

In this supreme matter of life and death, Congress has forfeited its power, and now has the status of a court eunuch. Thus, it seems to me that our Constitutional Republic is finished. Life will go on and Congress may grow a pair and reassert itself, but what is now happening has come unmoored from Constitutional law, leaving us at the mercy of whatever President Trump (and whoever is influencing or controlling him) decide.

I wonder how many Congressmen are aware that the U.S. Constitution went into effect on March 4, 1789—exactly 237 years ago.’