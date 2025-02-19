Do you think Trump would grant this?

‘Trump has given Putin 'carte blanche' to attack London, Paris or Brussels

A Kremlin insider has claimed that Donald Trump has offered "unprecedented" concessions to Russia, and will allow Vladimir Putin to strike Brussels, Paris or even London’

‘A source close to the Kremlin has suggested that President Donald Trump's "unprecedented" concessions to Russia could potentially allow for aggressive actions towards major European cities such as Brussels, Paris, or even London.

During recent peace negotiations between the US and Russian leaders, it is alleged that Trump's team brushed aside the prospect of Ukraine regaining control over its territories occupied by Russia. While Ukrainians and their allies are stunned by these perilous revelations, Russian media outlets have celebrated the news.

Analysts have long speculated that Trump's return to the White House might signal a reduction in U.S. support for Ukraine. Nonetheless, the rapidity with which Trump seems to be reinforcing ties with Russia has taken many by surprise.’

‘Shakhnazarov remarked, "The president of the United States called the president of Russia. That alone is already a major success!"

He further elaborated, "The blockade has been broken. It means a lot to all of them that the president of the United States, the mightiest nation in the West, as great as the Roman Empire, made this call. It's as if Julius Caesar himself telephoned a barbarian, a chieftain of some German tribe."'

We need more information on these discussions reported on here. Seems mythical. Yet probable.

Trump has given Putin 'carte blanche' to attack London, Paris or Brussels - World News - News - Daily Express US

___

You must not wait for another catastrophic crisis (at times manufactured but we are prevented from making our own basic personal decisions or accessing needed drugs and response tools) to catch you off-guard. We must take charge and be prepared today so that we can enjoy peace of mind tomorrow.

Enter the Wellness Company as a solution and a willing participant in the health care conversation. From telemedicine, prescriptions, memberships, and supplements, TWC is leading America with alternative choices to the traditional health care model.

If you wish to give a donation to help me, you can at:

Zelle:

sr7283@gmail.com

Or Ko-Fi

Ko-fi.com/drpauleliasalexander

Or to my address at:

150 South 8th Street

Unit 170

Lewiston, New York

14092

Alternatively, please consider going from an UNPAID subscriber or follower to a PAID at $5 per month or $30 per year. This can provide me help. If this is not possible at this time, this is ok, please remain a subscriber for FREE and there is no difference between FREE and PAID. No restrictions.

Please consider support of a good PATRIOT company (in this PATRIOT economy) Drs. McCullough, Risch, Thorp, myself support (they are our sponsors), The Wellness Company; see the emergency preparation kit (key component being antibiotics you were denied by doctors, pharmacists, governments during the fraud COVID), first aid kit, travel emergency kit, contagion control kit etc. Please consider the SPIKE SUPPORT (spike protein DETOX dissolving spike from mRNA vaccine, this is critical to remove spike form the mRNA vaccine/and DNA viral vector) formula with NATTOKINASE as well as the triple formula (SPIKE SUPPORT, BROMELAIN, CIRCUMIN)