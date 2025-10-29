Give Trump the Peace Prize and I argued he deserves for his efforts more than anyone, yet no concocted cupping washing prize for COVID OWS, that would be lunacy! He deserves the PEACE Prize no question. Yes, namely for his efforts in seeking a peace deal in the Middle East.

What are these boys thinking? I think POTUS T aka daddy T deserves many prizes but not that, as that would be sheer madness!

This COVID Peace prize is one of the nuttiest things I have ever heard, not even RFK Jr. would support this given how he railed against OWS lockdowns and the Malone Bourla et a. mRNA vaccine before even he reversed his stance after joining Trump administration. Even someone I admire greatly, despite his about face turn, would not buy this for he knows it is a pure failure OWS it is and the Malone mRNA vaccine. RFK Jr. knows full well, he told us all that the Malone Bourla Bancel mRNA vaccine kills. Across several years.

OWS and the Malone Moderna Bancel Pfizer Sahin BioNTech et al. mRNA vaccine failed, never protected the upper airways, was non-neutralizing and did not sterilize the virus (did not stop infection or transmission) and moreover, we had NO pandemic, it was a fraud over-cycled PCR manufactured fake entity…I am not sure if it was a virus as I feel a toxin, poison, chemical etc. is the likely culprit for they did do something nefarious that got loose way before 2019, I argue in 2016, was always there and we were testing for something we knew was there…already…Diamond Princess, Charles de Gaulle aircraft carrier told us this, USS Kidd told us it was a dud…Fauci et al. are criminals for the hoax they pulled on Trump…and harmed our vulnerable elderly etc.

This is lunacy and pure lathering and cupping, shame on these Senators wasting our time.

Donald Trump Gets New Nobel Peace Prize Nod for Covid Vaccine

‘Republican Senators Bill Cassidy of Louisiana and John Barrasso of Wyoming introduced a resolution recommending President Donald Trump receive the Nobel Peace Prize due to his successful efforts to expedite the creation of COVID-19 vaccines via Operation Warp Speed during the 2020 pandemic.

The resolution introduced by the GOP lawmakers, who are both physicians, says Trump’s efforts averted “an estimated 1,600,000 hospitalizations and 235,000 deaths in the United States,” and also saved “approximately 14,400,000 lives globally.”’

Is this Quid pro Quo? someone important asked me this, little old me. what do you think?