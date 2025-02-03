significant space constraints in Immigration and Customs Enforcement detention facilities — and federal court orders forbidding indefinite detention — have forced the agency to release some of those arrested in the roundups rather than hold them until deportation.’

Some have asked, is it all for show? I do not think so, and I think the ‘ICE baby’ Secretary Noem, as she has come to be known, must clarify this for us. The other ICE baby Nancy Mace can also shed some light when possible. If these 2 ladies are kicking butt and doing it better than the boys, I am all for that! You go ladies! We want Tren de Aragua OUT OUT OUT…!

‘ICE posts arrest figures daily on X, but it does not disclose how many of those arrested are released, remain in detention or have been deported.

In a statement to NBC News, an ICE spokesperson acknowledged federal court cases limit ICE from detaining people indefinitely if their countries refuse to take them back, which can lead ICE to release them.’

‘In a statement to NBC News, an ICE spokesperson acknowledged federal court cases limit ICE from detaining people indefinitely if their countries refuse to take them back, which can lead ICE to release them.’

“The agency’s federal law enforcement officers do everything they can to keep our communities safe,” the spokesperson said. “In some cases, ICE is required to release certain arrested aliens from custody.”