Are the reports that the illegals arrested by ICE border agents etc. under Trump are being released BACK into the USA true? Can this be true? See here & we need this addressed by 'ICE ICE' baby
Department of Homeland Security (DHS) Secretary Kristi Noem; "But arresting more people inside the United States on allegations of immigration violations means they need to be held somewhere. And
significant space constraints in Immigration and Customs Enforcement detention facilities — and federal court orders forbidding indefinite detention — have forced the agency to release some of those arrested in the roundups rather than hold them until deportation.’
Some have asked, is it all for show? I do not think so, and I think the ‘ICE baby’ Secretary Noem, as she has come to be known, must clarify this for us. The other ICE baby Nancy Mace can also shed some light when possible. If these 2 ladies are kicking butt and doing it better than the boys, I am all for that! You go ladies! We want Tren de Aragua OUT OUT OUT…!
‘ICE posts arrest figures daily on X, but it does not disclose how many of those arrested are released, remain in detention or have been deported.
In a statement to NBC News, an ICE spokesperson acknowledged federal court cases limit ICE from detaining people indefinitely if their countries refuse to take them back, which can lead ICE to release them.’
‘In a statement to NBC News, an ICE spokesperson acknowledged federal court cases limit ICE from detaining people indefinitely if their countries refuse to take them back, which can lead ICE to release them.’
“The agency’s federal law enforcement officers do everything they can to keep our communities safe,” the spokesperson said. “In some cases, ICE is required to release certain arrested aliens from custody.”
Alexander News Network (ANN): Trump's War 2.0 for America is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
Why hold em send them back on busses. Many came here on busses the Dems paid for it so reverse the direction at their expense.