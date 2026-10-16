steal too? who are you fooling? the polls are clear…if you do that you risk a crisis in the nation. I sense this is just bullshit talk by these MAGGISTS…

we indeed are in dangerous times. constitutionally. a crisis is brewing. to hold power? or keep? God I thought only Democrats did this shit.

I do not buy into the MAGA crap any more as much as I support Trump and want him on Rushmore.

Just like in Matrix…he was the one!

I am saying it, Trump lost in 2020, legit…as much as I wanted him to win…he lost because of the harms of the lockdowns, the insane COVID response…the ‘stolen’ was a fraud to deflect from the failure of the response and what happened to Americans…a concocted fraud…by insiders…he lost…he won in 2024…I even think Hilary won in 2016…I think Hilary defeated Trump in 2016…and I think now that there are powers so beyond the Presidency who decide things and they knew ONLY Trump could have done what was done re the damaging COVID response…meaning ONLY he would have fallen for it, the fraud of it and believed them and allowed them to eviscerate us that way and bring PREP Act and violate us that way and lock us down and bring a failed Malone Pfizer Bancel Moderna Sahin Moncef et al. mRNA vaccine…they, these beasts with the deadly Task Force, knew no vaccine was needed, that the mortality rate was lower than flu, that the vaccine would be non-sterilizing, would not stop transmission, they knew the masks were not needed and could not stop any virus and they knew it was likely NOT a virus but some chemical or toxin or poison battlefield they released intent or accident…they knew it all..it was all a fraud! 100% of COVID and they all knew except Trump, for he was the only ding dong in the bunch for he was relying on them, their expertise but they were fucking him…and he bought it all and they knew he would…he is just that person…he wanted to help Americans if this was real…to save lives…he wanted to…he does have goodness in him…clueless, dufus at times, terrible HR and policy decisions like allowing a dry-drunk sexual rapist to lead SECDEF and plunge us into a war we had no business in and cannot get out of now! but he did not know it was all a lie…he did grow to know soon after though. he lost 2016, Hilary told them fuck off, she knew, so she could not be POTUS, just like how Obama told them fuck off when they tried to bring it in 2009 as he was sworn in, recall he stopped them in tracks with the fraud concocted H1N1 swine flu? he told CDC fuck off and shut it down, no daily Task Force, no testing…none of it…but I think she just beat Trump in 2016.

They studied him, they knew he ‘was the one’…that they could sway, bullshit, and con into fraud COVID…and a wrongful war etc. he is the one!