Alexander News Network (ANN): Trump’s War 2.0 for America

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Teresa Barnes-Matych's avatar
Teresa Barnes-Matych
Oct 16

Both parties are more than useless but MAGA was thoroughly betrayed by the Clown in the WH.

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9 replies by Dr. Paul Alexander and others
NaturalBoredCitizen's avatar
NaturalBoredCitizen
Oct 16

So let’s all stay home or vote for Communists and Islamists and anarchists? I’m as upset as anyone but that isn’t going to get me to change my vote. Sorry but the alternatives are nation destroying. Reagan was right this is not the time to speak ill of Republicans. And Doc you aren’t helping anyone with your obsessions with all this shit. Why don’t you stick with demonizing the bigger threats we’re facing. Trump is not on the ballot and elections are all local. Who needs enemies with supporters like you? We all are plenty sure of your bitches and now you’re sounding a lot crazy. You’re losing me smalls. Go back to your expertise and fight the jab. At least give equal time to the real danger of democrat control.

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13 replies by Dr. Paul Alexander and others
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