pulled off on the American people? Again?

Pulled off on POTUS Trump for I do not think he understands the con. Malone on ACIP tells me they and this is all a joke. Their job is to block for RFK Jr., to bullshit him and he can say ‘well, I took their advisement’, and RFK Jr.’s job is to block for POTUS Trump & prevent the removal of mRNA vaccine from market; no one then in Trump 1.0 nor now Trump 2.0 is telling our great POTUS the truth. And the madness, the death continues. On the American people as Malone Bourla Bancel Sahin Pfizer Moderna BioNTech rake in the benefits.

Clown car 2.0? Say it ain’t so. Say it ain’t so, Jack, say it ain’t so.

I still have faith in RFK Jr. I do. I was there, I advised as senior advisor to his and A secretary position in Trump 1.0. I know and saw the filth and decay and lies. This is why I fought them day one inside and why they came after me. Yes, DC and HHS and all those agencies are just full of inept corrupted moronic academically sloppy intellectually lazy specious people seeking one thing, ‘pensionable time’…never to do anything to help the American people. Just salary and to enrich with bogus contracts, kickbacks.

Let us hope RFK Jr. can clean it up or just maybe he too will be drained by the swamp. I hope the former, I am rooting for him. I like him!