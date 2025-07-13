Alexander News Network (ANN): Trump's War 2.0 for America

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Dr. Paul Alexander's avatar
Dr. Paul Alexander
1h

IMO it is a con job and RFK Jr. is seeming not up to the task.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
4 replies by Dr. Paul Alexander and others
Dr. Paul Alexander's avatar
Dr. Paul Alexander
41m

they are laughing at us

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
24 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Paul
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture