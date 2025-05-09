Alexander News Network (ANN): Trump's War 2.0 for America

Joe Harris
2h

How is Hegseth responsible for a pilot or mechanical screw up in the Red sed. Was in charge of the ship or flying the plane. I am sure someone is looking into it and we will discover the problem. No one said anything when the Covid shot was causing so many pilots and people in the armed forces to having panic attacks and other problems and had to be taken out of action. Who paid a price for Afgan, in the last administration. I don't get the outrage. What about military helicopters running into airplanes, was Hegseth in place then. I am sure it is being looked into. He has so much to try and fix, are there other people in the military that can help or take responsibility. I guess not. Hegseth is God and is everywhere at once.

Justin. Hart
2h

In my opinion Hegseth took over a maligned + woke DoD remember Biden + Austin forced out all the Good Guys for 4 years and you want accountability now ? Where were you for the past 4 years when Austin was putting skirts on so called cross dressing leaders and BIDEN having the “ Pride Flag “ celebrated by our military ! Day by day, because of those 2 TRAITORS , Pete Hegseth must fight to regain control of an infiltrated military full of. Weaknesses people who have no guts …. COWARDS ! I’m sticking with Pete !

