vessel and the third loss of a fighter jet deployed with it since the warship left home last year. The F/A-18F Super Hornet jet, worth about $67 million, went overboard after an unsuccessful attempt to slow it down upon landing on the USS Harry S. Truman, the Navy said in a statement. Both aviators aboard the jet safely ejected and were rescued at sea by helicopter with minor injuries, and no one aboard the warship’s flight deck was harmed, the service said.’

Things are not right. We recently had another black hawk helicopter flying to restricted airspace over DC Potamac Reagan airport risking 2 civilian airline planes coming in to land…this is factual, and can we also ask Hegseth why the Pentagon et al. are not listening to his commands? Transport Sec Sean Duffy wants to know…should we expect another accident where lives are lost over the Potamac? As Hegseth ‘learns’ on the job? If Darth ‘Lloyd Austin’ Vader was still SECDEF, and this happened, I would bash him all day long…so do not give me any stick for asking about Pete…if we are allowed to ask without hurting anyone’s feelings, then I am asking.

Do not be alarmed, as a ‘Pentagon spokesman, Sean Parnell, said in a statement late Tuesday that the Defense Department is monitoring the situation’…ha ha ha…4 incidents…I laugh only because no life was lost but could have and this is funny…

‘The latest incident, reported earlier by CNN, followed the loss of another jet, an F/A-18E, in an accident aboard the Truman last week in which the aircraft tumbled overboard after sailors aboard lost control of it while towing it in the ship’s hangar bay. A third fighter jet from the Truman was shot down accidentally over the Red Sea in December by another Navy warship, the USS Gettysburg, in an incident that triggered concerns about communication among warships and fighter jets in the region.’

‘The Truman also was involved in a collision in the Mediterranean Sea in February, prompting the service to fire its commanding officer, Navy Capt. Dave Snowden. He was replaced by Navy Capt. Christopher Hill, who had just completed the deployment of another carrier, the USS Dwight D. Eisenhower.’

