Are we allowed to ask SECDEF Hegseth why US Air Force jets are falling off our air craft carriers, failing to land properly on deck etc.? Or is it still too early in his 'learning curve'? USS Harry S.
Truman seems to be in some difficulty in the Red Sea; A Navy fighter jet failed to land on an aircraft carrier and plummeted into the Red Sea on Tuesday, marking the fourth major mishap involving the
vessel and the third loss of a fighter jet deployed with it since the warship left home last year. The F/A-18F Super Hornet jet, worth about $67 million, went overboard after an unsuccessful attempt to slow it down upon landing on the USS Harry S. Truman, the Navy said in a statement. Both aviators aboard the jet safely ejected and were rescued at sea by helicopter with minor injuries, and no one aboard the warship’s flight deck was harmed, the service said.’
Things are not right. We recently had another black hawk helicopter flying to restricted airspace over DC Potamac Reagan airport risking 2 civilian airline planes coming in to land…this is factual, and can we also ask Hegseth why the Pentagon et al. are not listening to his commands? Transport Sec Sean Duffy wants to know…should we expect another accident where lives are lost over the Potamac? As Hegseth ‘learns’ on the job? If Darth ‘Lloyd Austin’ Vader was still SECDEF, and this happened, I would bash him all day long…so do not give me any stick for asking about Pete…if we are allowed to ask without hurting anyone’s feelings, then I am asking.
Alexander News Network (ANN): Trump's War 2.0 for America is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
Do not be alarmed, as a ‘Pentagon spokesman, Sean Parnell, said in a statement late Tuesday that the Defense Department is monitoring the situation’…ha ha ha…4 incidents…I laugh only because no life was lost but could have and this is funny…
‘The latest incident, reported earlier by CNN, followed the loss of another jet, an F/A-18E, in an accident aboard the Truman last week in which the aircraft tumbled overboard after sailors aboard lost control of it while towing it in the ship’s hangar bay. A third fighter jet from the Truman was shot down accidentally over the Red Sea in December by another Navy warship, the USS Gettysburg, in an incident that triggered concerns about communication among warships and fighter jets in the region.’
‘The Truman also was involved in a collision in the Mediterranean Sea in February, prompting the service to fire its commanding officer, Navy Capt. Dave Snowden. He was replaced by Navy Capt. Christopher Hill, who had just completed the deployment of another carrier, the USS Dwight D. Eisenhower.’
Another Navy jet falls into sea, marking fourth major mishap in months
Alexander News Network (ANN): Trump's War 2.0 for America is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
How is Hegseth responsible for a pilot or mechanical screw up in the Red sed. Was in charge of the ship or flying the plane. I am sure someone is looking into it and we will discover the problem. No one said anything when the Covid shot was causing so many pilots and people in the armed forces to having panic attacks and other problems and had to be taken out of action. Who paid a price for Afgan, in the last administration. I don't get the outrage. What about military helicopters running into airplanes, was Hegseth in place then. I am sure it is being looked into. He has so much to try and fix, are there other people in the military that can help or take responsibility. I guess not. Hegseth is God and is everywhere at once.
In my opinion Hegseth took over a maligned + woke DoD remember Biden + Austin forced out all the Good Guys for 4 years and you want accountability now ? Where were you for the past 4 years when Austin was putting skirts on so called cross dressing leaders and BIDEN having the “ Pride Flag “ celebrated by our military ! Day by day, because of those 2 TRAITORS , Pete Hegseth must fight to regain control of an infiltrated military full of. Weaknesses people who have no guts …. COWARDS ! I’m sticking with Pete !