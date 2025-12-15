Alexander News Network (ANN): Trump's War 2.0 for America

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Dr. Paul Alexander's avatar
Dr. Paul Alexander
43m

the house negro uses the whip...

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
6 replies by Dr. Paul Alexander
Science is Political 2.0's avatar
Science is Political 2.0
7m

Dear Alex, Have you lost your bloody mind? just wondering... the term NEGRO is almost absurd...as the concept of the categorizing people. What have you been reading? WORST POST EVER.. delete it..or something.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
6 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2025 Paul · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture