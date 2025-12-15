keeping the boot on the neck, keep you down! this is why I liked Trump, I am a field NEGRO and I think Trump is a field negro, not the duplicitous near deadly FIELD negro…

the house negro is the bad negro…need not be a color or ethnic thing, it is a behavior character morality thing…whites can be house negros too…elites are house negros…a house negro sells out the field negro for money and favors…a house negro is quasi EVIL…IMO. note the distinction and do not get your vapors and clutch your pearls…calm down and understand what I am saying.

Malcolm X: The house negro & the Field Negro...I have to tell you my brothers and sisters, I am and will ALWAYS be a Field negro...I will fight the house negro and the master...today we fight MASTERS (substack.com)

Trump actually is the closest thing to a black POTUS the US has ever had, yes Trump….go behind the scenes and study what Trump did for blacks and was hidden by the media….more than Slick Willie Clinton, more than the fake black man Shia ‘ISLAMization of USA’ Obama…Trump did more for blacks in one year (years 1 and 2 of his Presidency was destroyed by Paul ‘demon Benedict Arnold’ Ryan and year 4 was fraud PCR manufactured non-pandemic COVID)…

Trump is more a black man to blacks than Obama, yes orange man…

The house negro are well fed, well clothed, taken cared of by the master…sleep in the master’s house, on the floor, in chains, but in the house…while the house negro sleeps in the field…and the house negro is close to the master, ate crumbs from the master’s table…compensated to keep an eye on the field negro…the field negro always were free thinkers, trying to run away…they did the heavy lift…as soon as try to get free, the house negro would tell the master…plantation owner would send the blood hounds to find them and then beat and kill the field negro…marxist leftist progressives are house negros…Joy Reid is a house negro, Whoopi Goldberg is a house negro, well compensated and working to keep the field negro in the hood…Joy Behar is a house negro, yes, plagued with the house negro sickness and must work to keep people in the democrat plantation…may not be bad people but are committed to do their job to keep the field negro down…keeping the field negro in a set mindset of dependency…house negro syndrome, a pathology…

