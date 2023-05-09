Alexander News Network (ANN): Trump's War 2.0 for America

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Shelley Marlow's avatar
Shelley Marlow
May 9, 2023

The 'Royals' are worshippers of Satan, the evil surrounding this family is endless. KCIII coronation 666 from QE's death (6 months, 6 weeks, 6 days) is interesting...The date was bumped up, by whom I wonder. I suspect the good guys have taken over this evil cabal and we'll be seeing things unfold. That is my prayer, that is my hope that is my wish!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
Plum's avatar
Plum
May 9, 2023

Bravo Dr Alexander!

This is too disturbing for many to accept. The more it is brought into the open by those we love, trust and respect, the more we will be able to face whats really going on.

Thank you, as always, for your courage 🙏🏻💛

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
22 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Paul
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture