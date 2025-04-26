Army suspends Wisconsin training base’s first female commander after Trump portrait flipped to wall; Fort McCoy’s website saying Col. Sheyla Baez Ramirez has been suspended as the base’s garrison
commander; if as reported, you damn right suspend this soldier for she (or if it were a he) reports to the commander in chief, PERIOD! whether it was Biden, Bush, Trump etc., she sent a message & ill
placed message and not hers to send in that forum; so yes, good move! You can dislike and disagree with someone but keep it to yourself…you become politicized doing shit like that so good riddance. vote etc.
women shouldn't be in the military anyway. too childish, too emotional, too weak, too frail. maybe one in a million has the constitution for it but for the most part, it's just not a thing that women gravitate towards and we were wrong, as a civilization, to try to force the genders to be equal and interchangeable
Good!! Esp when thousands under Biden & Austin lost their jobs, pay, and pensions permanently for not taking the deadly jabs! Thanks Pete & Trump for reinstating those who wish to return plus back pay & pension credits as if they hadn’t left! Talk about un-Constitutional, violation of basic rights, and no due process — no only citizens but serving the country in military !!!! Also they hid the data on all the huge up ticks in health issues for those forced into shots. I’ll take Hegseth any day of the year!!! Screw Garcia and MS-13 gangs and human smugglers he worked for.