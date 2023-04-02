Time to rise above the politics and media and NDP and do the right thing, do not be afraid of them, you will be rewarded at the polls. And help free the 4 who are held now for 400 days due to Trudeau.

This is nor a bad man, this is politics, the Premier wanted to help, IMO did nothing wrong, and we all are goofy and bumbling at times. But no harm, no foul meant. It is time Danielle that you took control of this crap and read them the riot act. Do not be timid, it will cost you the election. People seek leaders now. Leaders. No wafflers.

Help Pastor Artur.

SOURCE:

https://ca.yahoo.com/news/danielle-smith-discussed-covid-charges-161345353.html