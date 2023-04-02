Artur Pawlowski: Premier Danielle Smith, now it is over to you to help Artur, it is time you stepped up & did the right thing, you have the power; who do you know in Alberta do more good for poor
people than he? He feeds thousands per week off the street, poor people, street or just poor folk, he feeds them, near daily; do you do this Premier? Over to you, show us the stones we think you have
Time to rise above the politics and media and NDP and do the right thing, do not be afraid of them, you will be rewarded at the polls. And help free the 4 who are held now for 400 days due to Trudeau.
This is nor a bad man, this is politics, the Premier wanted to help, IMO did nothing wrong, and we all are goofy and bumbling at times. But no harm, no foul meant. It is time Danielle that you took control of this crap and read them the riot act. Do not be timid, it will cost you the election. People seek leaders now. Leaders. No wafflers.
Help Pastor Artur.
SOURCE:
https://ca.yahoo.com/news/danielle-smith-discussed-covid-charges-161345353.html
Alexander COVID News-Dr. Paul Elias Alexander's Newsletter is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
SMITH KEEPS SAYING the prisoners are being held on political charges created by KENNEY. He allowed the health unit to create the mandates which are not laws. SMITH COULD PARDON THE prisoners and compensate them for time in jail--no problems--
I am somewhat tied into AB provincial politics through connections I have. Smith's hands are tied before the provincial election due to be held May 29. She is in a very tight race against the 'provax'/ socialist NDP, who will use any utterance by Smith that could be construed as being 'antivax', against her. They already paint her as being a right wing conspiracy theorist. If she wants any chance at winning the election, Smith has to steer clear of all issues having to do with C19 mishandling, for now. If she is fortunate to be handed a majority government in late May, then she can be more outspoken in these matters.