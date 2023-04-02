Alexander News Network (ANN): Trump's War 2.0 for America

SMITH KEEPS SAYING the prisoners are being held on political charges created by KENNEY. He allowed the health unit to create the mandates which are not laws. SMITH COULD PARDON THE prisoners and compensate them for time in jail--no problems--

I am somewhat tied into AB provincial politics through connections I have. Smith's hands are tied before the provincial election due to be held May 29. She is in a very tight race against the 'provax'/ socialist NDP, who will use any utterance by Smith that could be construed as being 'antivax', against her. They already paint her as being a right wing conspiracy theorist. If she wants any chance at winning the election, Smith has to steer clear of all issues having to do with C19 mishandling, for now. If she is fortunate to be handed a majority government in late May, then she can be more outspoken in these matters.

