Alexander News Network (ANN): Trump's War 2.0 for America

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Dr. Paul Alexander
1h

like in COVID, 95% of persons denoted positive were never positive, it was the fraud PCR process over-cycled...so they can take this now and calibrate the PCR to denote many positive for this fraud they trying to foist. no one saying a person did not contract hanta and passed on, likely that person was ill compromised but they are now trying to create panic and fear out of nothing.

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Dr. Paul Alexander
1h

if you ever lock a society down for a pathogen, you can never get to herd immunity where spread is stopped in its tracks, chain of transmission stopped, for there is no baseline population with natural immunity or some level of baseline immunity and so the pathogen will spread like wild fire once re-open...herd will never be reached this way.

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