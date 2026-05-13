As I continue to say & based on all of the evidence we have & not hype or fear-porn or part of the evil doers seeking a second rounds COVID 2.0, HANTA virus today is NOT person-to-person transmitted &
is most certainly based on some point source common source environmental exposure, meaning those afflicted were exposed to the same source at some point, even the deceased are sources...NOT person to
person, NOT community spread…
btw, as I have said, POTUS Trump must fire drunkard Kash Patel from FBI, he has brought the agency into further ill refute and damaged good agents. He cannot lead that agency and he has drinking issues that places the lives of agents and Americans at risk. Fire him! FBI agents have stated this. The reporting should be taken seriously.
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we have NO basis to talk about lockdowns (these have never worked across history and will never work when there is an animal reservoir and the pathogen has already breached borders and circulated and a sealed lockdown can theoretically work but you will re-emerge to a destroyed economy, destroyed people, and no natural immunity in the base population and so a tinder box awaiting explosive infections. there should be no talk about masks as the masks re COVID never ever worked and can never work, the surgical masks etc. or man made cloth masks etc. it was all a big joke. there is no evidence that any mask has ever worked even for flu influenza. no talk of school closures or Malone Bancel Pfizer Sahin Bourla et al. mRNA vaccine.
The reproductive number is 1.1 so basically flat, 1 to 1, it is also genetically stable so limited mutations. If, I say IF this is HANTA…
None of that.
We are to do nothing other than moderation and common sense and always take prudent precautions with granny as we should always given a weakened immune system (immuno-senescence). that is all.
turn off the fear porn, this HANTA is a passing event that they are trying to make wine out of and in so doing damage Trump, make more money, and accrue more power. these are evil people. like great white sharks, forever searching, forever plotting.
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like in COVID, 95% of persons denoted positive were never positive, it was the fraud PCR process over-cycled...so they can take this now and calibrate the PCR to denote many positive for this fraud they trying to foist. no one saying a person did not contract hanta and passed on, likely that person was ill compromised but they are now trying to create panic and fear out of nothing.
if you ever lock a society down for a pathogen, you can never get to herd immunity where spread is stopped in its tracks, chain of transmission stopped, for there is no baseline population with natural immunity or some level of baseline immunity and so the pathogen will spread like wild fire once re-open...herd will never be reached this way.