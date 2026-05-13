person, NOT community spread…

btw, as I have said, POTUS Trump must fire drunkard Kash Patel from FBI, he has brought the agency into further ill refute and damaged good agents. He cannot lead that agency and he has drinking issues that places the lives of agents and Americans at risk. Fire him! FBI agents have stated this. The reporting should be taken seriously.

we have NO basis to talk about lockdowns (these have never worked across history and will never work when there is an animal reservoir and the pathogen has already breached borders and circulated and a sealed lockdown can theoretically work but you will re-emerge to a destroyed economy, destroyed people, and no natural immunity in the base population and so a tinder box awaiting explosive infections. there should be no talk about masks as the masks re COVID never ever worked and can never work, the surgical masks etc. or man made cloth masks etc. it was all a big joke. there is no evidence that any mask has ever worked even for flu influenza. no talk of school closures or Malone Bancel Pfizer Sahin Bourla et al. mRNA vaccine.

The reproductive number is 1.1 so basically flat, 1 to 1, it is also genetically stable so limited mutations. If, I say IF this is HANTA…

None of that.

We are to do nothing other than moderation and common sense and always take prudent precautions with granny as we should always given a weakened immune system (immuno-senescence). that is all.

turn off the fear porn, this HANTA is a passing event that they are trying to make wine out of and in so doing damage Trump, make more money, and accrue more power. these are evil people. like great white sharks, forever searching, forever plotting.