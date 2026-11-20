Yes, keep this blowhard on the naughty chair…he made a serious mistake when he insulted the congressman in the hearings recently for he will be back on the Hill to face same man again when they are in the majority sworn in. Different set up then. Mr. Cowboy.

Stephen Miller puts Markwayne Mullin in ‘primetime timeout’ after bizarre TV appearance: report

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Trump Chief of Staff Stephen Miller Pulls Markwayne Mullin Off TV After His ‘WTF’ Hit on Fox News: Report

Massie Drops Scorched Earth Floor Speech On Howard Lutnick’s Jeffrey Epstein Connections

And our Commerce Secretary – this is one of the things we learned in this file – went to the island after he said, straight to a camera, just weeks before the Epstein files were released. Maybe he thought his emails weren’t in there. Maybe he thought he wouldn’t get fined out. Maybe he was trying to get in front of the story and hope that that stuff wouldn’t eventually get released.

But it did get released, and I bet he regrets saying, “Well, when I saw that massage at Jeffrey Epstein’s house, and he told me he got special massages, I was so disgusted. I have never, I had nothing to do with him ever again.” By the way, they were next-door neighbors. Well, guess what? We found out he went through the island. “Hey, I’m bringing the kids and the wife. Here are the ages of my kids. See you for lunch.” We would never know that until the Epstein files hadn’t been released.