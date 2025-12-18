‘Yonatan Moshe Erlichman from Israel died unexpectedly after suffering cardiac arrest while taking a bath.’

It’s so very difficult to fathom to consider such depraved evil able to inflict harm to a child. Why would RFK Jr. be party to SPIKEVAX from Moderna? Why is it on US market? There’s something dreadfully wrong with these people. Are they really human? Why is RFK Jr. seemingly working to maintain mRNA on US market? What is the role of FDA?

How high do we hang the people involved in that mRNA COVID vaccine? Those who brought it in Trump one, Biden’s term who rolled it out and now continuing in Trump term two…how high after the courts judges, juries proper legal proceedings pronounce guilt and call for death penalty? If our courts call for death penalty for many involved in OWS and the mRNA vaccine, should we go along? Redfield, Hahn, Fauci, Birx, Azar granted we know were failed inept corrupted technically incompetent academically lazy sloppy specious non-sensical monsters by their devastating roles misguiding and misleading POTUS Trump…but…what really is RFK Jr.’s NOW job save to pose and do pull-ups and advertise for steroid use in advanced age and the MAHA grift fest and deflect from the deadliness of mRNA vaccine and cover up harms from vaccine and mRNA, what? I have zero respect now for these people because all who say ‘Paul, wait, baby steps’, I say tell that to the person or child harmed by the still on market mRNA vaccine as they take baby steps…wat about the Argentine child who took the shots and died suddenly of bi-lateral pneumonia?

All MAHA is and amounts to is grift!

I mean how could this con man fraud Malone get a job on ACIP when he said this about the mRNA vaccine that he is involved with the technology, stayed silent on all of the harmful aspects of mRNA technology until deaths emerged, yet cashed in? and RFK Jr. found it reasonable to put this grifter on ACIP? where is the data Malone? do you know how many thousands died due to your shilling? they took it, mRNA vaccine, on accounts of you and were harmed, so when would you pay their families from the stolen grant money you grifted on across decades?

I mean what the fuck are you RFK Jr. getting paid for? You basically have done NOTHING of consequence to the American people but pose since getting your job! It’s stunning! How people fell for the shit! Me too!

IMO RFK Jr., Makary, Oz, Prasad, Bhattacharya are five pure failures and bullshit artists…cons…as they sit there…they know EXACTLY their role and that is to bullshit the nation, MISDIRECT, make breaking announcements on low-hanging fruit crap we are not interested in, like Tylenol-autism (I think that crap was cooked up soon as RFK Jr. took his HHS role, as part of the scheme to bullshit the nation on vaccines and mRNA vaccine being safe) yet do all they could to cover up for the wretch con fraud Malone and his mRNA technology even using tax-payer money to enrich him more, as they work to ensure mRNA vaccine remains on market…come November 2028 there will still be the mRNA vaccine on US market…NOTHING will be done to address the harms and deaths, but rather it will be expanded more. that will be RFK Jr.’s legacy! He will be known as the mRNA man! I am ashamed I was confused and bought into the RFK Jr. marketing bullshit! I actually think these dirty 5 have an agenda and are hurting POTUS Trump’s true aim which is to get the mRNA off the market. I think between the dirty 5 and The Outlaw Josie Wales their job is to advance big PHARMA and enrich them more as they expand mRNA. That is my belief. Correct me if I am wrong! Clarify things for me.

Meanwhile in Israel: 8-Year-Old ‘Vaccine Poster Child’ Dies After Sudden Heart Attack

‘By Frank Bergman October 12, 2023

Yonatan Moshe Erlichman from Israel died unexpectedly after suffering cardiac arrest while taking a bath.

The boy reportedly slipped under the water after his heart suddenly stopped, causing him to drown.

He was rushed to Hadassah Hospital in Mount Scopus in serious condition but died a few days later on September 28 after being kept alive on life support.

Yonatan Erlichman was the grandson of a respected doctor in Beit El, Dr. Mati Erlichman.

Yonatan appeared in a video produced by the Mateh Binyamin Regional Council in 2020 when he was just 5 years old, according to reports.

The video was part of the government-run program called “Shushki in the Land of Binyamin,” which sought to “educate” children about vaccines in a kids’ TV show-like format.

In the video, Shushki, a friendly puppet “child,” prompts real people to respond with educational answers.

Yonatan Erlichman’s role in the Covid vaccine promotion made him a “poster child” for children’s vaccinations.

The film emphasizes that children have no choice when it comes to getting the mRNA shots.

WATCH:

The video came out shortly before the rollout of the Covid mRNA shots.

The campaign prompted citizens to get the shot as soon as it was ready.

Following the tragedy, the Erlichman family issued a statement:

“Our Yonatan Moshe passed away a short time ago.

“On the eve of Yom Kippur, Yonatan went into cardiac arrest in our home, and since then we have struggled by his side after he collapsed.

“With love, we thank all those dear to us, who were by our side during the last days of his life.”

Yonatan is not the first vaccine poster child to die suddenly, however.

Last year, Argentina’s poster boy for childhood vaccination, Santino Godoy Blanco, also died at just 4 years old.

Santino tragically died after falling ill and reporting a plethora of symptoms.

He’s pictured on the Argentinian government’s website under a vaccine campaign material guideline.

“Vaccines protect us,” reads the slogan beside Blanco, who’s holding up a fist.

Neither of these deaths has been officially linked to vaccines, however.

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) maintains that Covid shots are safe.

The CDC advises that all children over 6 months old should take the injections.’

___

