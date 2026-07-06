MIA…so not he…he has zero to do with this…his job was to work and conspire with AG Pom Pom Pam Bambi to help delay and cover up Epstein pedophilia as it related to the bigwhig fat rats in Washington, Palm Beach, Hamptons, Long Island et al. and he did though I saw some reporting of him rimming out Pom Pom big time…praise for that Kash…is this local agent FBI good work? local law enforcement?

As the U.S. nears its 250th birthday, it’s doing pretty well by at least one measure: the national murder rate.

“The United States almost certainly had the lowest murder rate ever recorded in 2025, with the FBI having data back to 1960,” says crime data analyst Jeff Asher. “And the available evidence suggests that we’re going to go even lower this year.”

Asher published his prediction in late May, basing it in part on the early data he collects directly from about 600 police agencies for his site The Crime Index. That nationally representative sampling shows murders dropped 18.7% in the first four months of this year, compared to the same period last year. All violent crime dropped 6.4%.

An important caveat is that this would be the lowest murder rate on record — meaning since the FBI started publishing national murder numbers in the 1950s. There are some older records of national rates of homicide (a larger category than criminal murder) kept by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.