Alexander News Network (ANN): Trump’s War 2.0 for America

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richard noakes's avatar
richard noakes
Oct 15

Ask Moderna if their Covid-19 virus was a virus or something else which they used for the foundation of the vaccines which followed: Mculloch said that Trump won't discuss his vaccines or his relationship with Bill Gates, who you will recall he had a sit down meal with, after being re-elected POTUS 47, so is Bill Gates the financier for both Trump and Biden and the release of Moderna's Covid-19 and the vaccines which followed, which The Expose revealed, POTUS 45 Trump, had used The Prep Act at least 10 times to force them into Law and all that has since followed?

According to BrightU.AI's Enoch, the hidden data about the COVID-19 vaccine reveals a deliberate suppression of adverse effects, including spike protein toxicity, infertility and autoimmune disorders, orchestrated by corrupt health agencies and Big Pharma to "push a depopulation agenda" under the guise of public safety. This deception, exposed through leaked communications and whistleblower testimonies, confirms that the so-called "vaccine" was a bioweapon designed to harm humanity "while enriching globalist elites and the pharmaceutical cartel". Brighteon 17.10.2025

Moderna's Covid-19 virus in 2013 Basically it is irrefutable proof that Moderna created the Covid-19 virus and here are the Patents for it: ModernaGate: Moderna wins Award for Deadly Covid Vaccine it was able to create prior to 2019 because “Murderna” is responsible for creating the Covid-19 Virus in a BioLab… #CTCCTCGGCGGGCACGTAG By The Exposé on April 30, 2023 https://christine257.substack.com/p/cctcggcgggcacgt Moderna's Covid-19 virus #CTCCTCGGCGGGCACGTAG may evade vaccines or the protection of natural immunity. CDC Moderna was part of the planning and implementation of covid-19, gain-of-function experimentation, and vaccine profiteering. Here are the patents: US9149506B2: Modified polynucleotides encoding septin-4 – 2013-12-16 Application filed by Moderna Therapeutics Inc. Inventor: Tirtha Chakraborty, Antonin de Fougerolles US9216205B2: Modified polynucleotides encoding granulysin – 2013-12-16 Application filed by Moderna Therapeutics Inc. US9255129B2: Modified polynucleotides encoding SIAH E3 ubiquitin protein ligase 1 – 2013-12-16 Application filed by Moderna Therapeutics Inc. US9301993B2: Modified polynucleotides encoding apoptosis inducing factor 1 – 2013-12-16 Application filed by Moderna Therapeutics Inc. US9587003B2: Modified polynucleotides for the production of oncology-related proteins and peptides – 2016-02-04 Application filed by ModernaTx Inc. Inventor: Stephane Bancel, Tirtha Chakraborty, Antonin de Fougerolles, Sayda M. Elbashir, Matthias John, Atanu Roy, Susan Whoriskey, Kristy M. Wood, Paul Hatala, Jason P. Schrum, Kenechi Ejebe, Jeff Lynn Ellsworth, Justin Guild Learn more about this bombshell SARS-CoV-2 laboratory origin evidence at The Expose.

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1 reply by Dr. Paul Alexander
richard noakes's avatar
richard noakes
Oct 15

Me: All this down to Trump and his Iran War for September, wait for the months up to the end of the year - it can only get worse or more expensive: Martin Armstrong: The breakdown of September inflation illustrates just how unevenly these increases are hitting consumers. Energy prices are now 20.4% higher than a year ago, gasoline has surged 34.2%, and fuel oil has exploded 74.2%. Airline fares have risen 22.4%, while education is up 3.8% and shelter another 3.2%. These are not insignificant expenses that households can simply eliminate. People must drive to work, heat their homes, pay their mortgages or rent, and purchase the necessities of life. The government can exclude food and energy to produce its preferred core inflation figure of 2.6%, but nobody gets to exclude those expenses from their household budget.

Posted Oct 15, 2026 by Martin Armstrong

Well Trump is OK he banked 6.5 billion in wealth, up from 1.5 billion he started with as POTUS 47

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