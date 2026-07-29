with permanent end to Iran war nowhere in sight’

Is the sale by China of weapons to Iran credible? reporting? Let us investigate! If so, it is ominous.

https://www.washingtonpost.com/politics/2026/07/29/fauci-set-face-rand-paul-senate-gop-after-release-his-covid-diary/

‘The purchase, valued at $60-70 million, ‌is one of Tehran’s largest-known efforts to strengthen its short-range air defences since the outbreak of its war with the U.S. and Israel, which exposed gaps in ‌Iran’s ability to protect military sites and strategic infrastructure.

The contract covers the purchase of between 300 and 400 man-portable air defence systems (MANPADS), including Chinese-made QW-12 and FN-16 missiles, the’

Exclusive-Iran to get Chinese shoulder-launched missile systems in weeks, sources say

US military mulls new cellphone ban for troops after fury over Meta Glasses video

Such a move to restrict mobile communications would significantly alter the landscape for thousands of US troops in the region

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