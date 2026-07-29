As US-Israel-Iran war heats up, China is stepping in supplying Iran with deadly 400 Chinese-made shoulder-fired air-defence missile launchers; I hope dry-drunk sex rapist Hegseth could stop drinking &
focus on this and figure out how to stop this sale! 'Trump Rages About Surprise Iran Attack to Fox News: ‘We’re Going to Beat the F*cking Sh*t Out of Them!’' 'US weapons stockpiles continue to dwindle
with permanent end to Iran war nowhere in sight’
Is the sale by China of weapons to Iran credible? reporting? Let us investigate! If so, it is ominous.
https://www.washingtonpost.com/politics/2026/07/29/fauci-set-face-rand-paul-senate-gop-after-release-his-covid-diary/
‘The purchase, valued at $60-70 million, is one of Tehran’s largest-known efforts to strengthen its short-range air defences since the outbreak of its war with the U.S. and Israel, which exposed gaps in Iran’s ability to protect military sites and strategic infrastructure.
The contract covers the purchase of between 300 and 400 man-portable air defence systems (MANPADS), including Chinese-made QW-12 and FN-16 missiles, the’
Exclusive-Iran to get Chinese shoulder-launched missile systems in weeks, sources say
US military mulls new cellphone ban for troops after fury over Meta Glasses video
Such a move to restrict mobile communications would significantly alter the landscape for thousands of US troops in the region
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