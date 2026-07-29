Alexander News Network (ANN): Trump's War 2.0 for America

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Dr. Paul Alexander's avatar
Dr. Paul Alexander
1h

end the dog and pony bullshit senate show with Fauci, you know you only playing...both parties use this for camera op

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Jorge Fernandez's avatar
Jorge Fernandez
1hEdited

As I've repeatedly stated, Trump was (perhaps!) clueless as to what he was getting into with Iran.

But then, maybe not. If the goal was to create a mega-crisis, then Trump is doing EXACTLY what he needs to do to make that happen. Once that mega-crisis is achieved, that's when an "emergency" gets declared, Martial Law is invoked, rights and freedoms totally disappear, and emergency measures can and will be "legally" implemented. You know, a "COVID" without a virus.

That could very well be the objective here. I need more observation and data.

As for Fauci, he's invoking the 5th like it's going out of style. OF COURSE he's not going to talk!!! Talking would likely end his life and that of thousands of Fat Rat criminals around the world. This is all a stupid clown show so that stupid sheeple think "wow, something's happening" -- it's *NOT*!!

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