for more infectious and potentially more lethal sub-variants. Vaccinating while there is high infectious pressure (into the teeth of an epidemic etc.) using a sub-optimal non-sterilizing, non-neutralizing vaccine is a recipe for disaster and RFK Jr. is 100% correct. This can place humans at risk if virus jumps into a mixing vessel animal intermediary host e.g. a pig, that recombines genetic material from various virus and creates a potentially infectious and lethal ‘chimera’ type strain.

Great move POTUS Trump in selecting RFK Jr. The one post I stand by. Or agree with. Let us be honest, this cabinet is not based on merit, it is based on loyalty and maybe this is more important this time. But NOT merit.

IMO, it is the mass culling of the chickens that is driving the shortage in supply and shortage of eggs. Moreover, it is exposing farm workers (juxtaposition near to infected animals) involved in the culling to the virus and causing them to develop mild symptoms. Why not allow the birds, chickens to develop natural immunity? There is serious danger using a leaky vaccine like in Marek:

Imperfect Vaccination Can Enhance the Transmission of Highly Virulent Pathogens - PubMed

We are near a H5N1 flu vaccine being deployed so let us see how Kennedy Jr.’s declaration impacts this. It seems that ‘Elanco Animal Health and Medgene, a South Dakota-based animal health company focusing on vaccine technology, have entered into an agreement which includes the commercialization of a highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI) H5N1 vaccine for dairy cattle, developed by Medgene.1’

I appreciate RFK. Jr.’s leadership in this.

Kennedy Jr.: ‘"There's no indication that those vaccines actually provide sterilizing immunity and all three of my health agencies, NIH, CDC, and FDA, the acting heads of those agencies have all recommended against the use of the bird flu vaccine," Kennedy said in an interview on Fox News published this week.’

‘Federal health agencies oppose the use of bird flu vaccines in poultry right now, Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. said, weighing in publicly on it for the first time in his new role. The Trump administration has been considering poultry vaccination as it seeks to combat the outbreak that is fueling a record surge in egg prices.’

