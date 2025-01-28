Written by Douglas Murray:

King: He continued, “Peace for Israel means security, and we must stand with all of our might to protect its right to exist, its territorial integrity. I see Israel, and never mind saying it, as one of the great outposts of democracy in the world, and a marvelous example of what can be done, how desert land almost can be transformed into an oasis of brotherhood and democracy.”

As a shaky peace settles over Israel once more, it is imperative for all who believe in democracy to remember what King repeated then: “Peace for Israel means security and that security must be a reality.”

Things Worth Remembering: The Zionism of Martin Luther King

By Douglas Murray

I haven’t yet written about Martin Luther King Jr. in this series, because I have been saving him. He was without doubt one of the greatest orators of the twentieth century, as well as one of its moral heroes and—effectively—martyrs. To honor him, America marks Martin Luther King Jr. Day tomorrow, the federal holiday coinciding this year with the inauguration of President Trump. It’s strange to think that, were it not for the act of one man on a spring day in Memphis, King could feasibly have just celebrated his 96th birthday. “Like anybody, I would like to live a long life,” he said in the speech he gave on April 3, 1968. “But I’m not concerned about that now.” “I've been to the mountaintop,” he told an audience in Memphis. “And I’ve looked over. And I’ve seen the promised land. I may not get there with you. But I want you to know tonight, that we, as a people, will get to the promised land.” He was assassinated the next day. Many Americans can quote this, King’s final speech. Most are familiar with his earlier and equally famous “I have a dream” speech, delivered on August 28, 1963. Both reflect two of the things that have always stood out about King. The first, of course, was his extraordinary skill as an orator—learned from the churches of his youth. Born in segregated Atlanta on January 15, 1929, King grew up going to the enormous Ebenezer Baptist Church, where both his father and grandfather preached. The second is that King was unwaveringly committed to reforming America without violence. When you consider some of the hucksters and race hustlers and simple thugs who tried at times to divert the Civil Rights Movement in a more militant direction—Malcolm X, anybody?—it remains one of King´s singular achievements to have led a protest movement that was dignified and ended up winning by the sheer force of its appeal to justice. Yet there are aspects to his character and legacy which often get overlooked. It has become commonplace to point out that King’s vision of a color-blind, race-neutral America—where we “judge a man not by the color of his skin, but by the content of his character”—has been overturned by some of those who have presumed to walk in his footsteps. In recent years, those claiming to stand for social justice have obsessively encouraged Americans to judge one another, again, based on race. But even more interesting is that a part of his legacy has been almost completely overturned or ignored by many who wish to assume his irreplaceable mantle. And that is King’s profound belief in Zionism. And so today I want to draw attention to a lesser-known but nevertheless extraordinary moment in King’s life. He often stated that Israel’s right to exist as a state “is incontestable.” He looked with great favor on Israel’s democratic institutions, and consistently resisted the Black Power movement’s drift towards antisemitism. He also highly valued the contribution of Jewish leaders to the Civil Rights Movement. And just over a week before his death, on March 25, 1968, King spoke at the annual convention of the Rabbinical Assembly in the Catskills, where he was introduced by Rabbi Abraham Joshua Heschel, a progressive rabbi who three years earlier had marched with King in Selma, Alabama.

