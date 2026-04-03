for this means the stealth technology Lockheed sold us the tax-payer is failing & we want all our billions $$ back! These military industrial complex contractors and suppliers have likely spent decades stealing from the American tax-payer with bogus technology and now we are seeing it in the field. Iran is seemingly rag dolling a combined Israel and mighty USA. How?

We need proper intel and reporting of this 2nd shoot down to ensure this is credible. So treat it as developing but if so, it is catastrophic…NOT ONE should have been hit as these are supposed to be INVISIBLE.

Boots on the ground will be a potential disaster so must be off the table.

Iran is breaching it! Our stealth et al. How? This 5th generation stealth fighter F-35 is supposed to be the mightiest most advanced fighter on deck today in the US military. The ‘stealth’ technology is supposed to make the plane INVISIBLE.

Is it China or Russia providing targeting intel to Iran? Overall? Or Iran itself? After 5 weeks of pounding by USA and Israel, Iran can down the most sophisticated invisible US F-35 jet fighter?

If this 2nd shoot down is true, as being reported, then Trump and DoD has a huge problem for not only is Iran rag-dolling the US military, they are hitting valuable and sophisticated military equipment at will…blowing up the E-3 on tarmac the way it did was also stunning and alarming…means they have breached the stealth somehow and we need to know how and we need to drag Lockheed into congress for REAL hearings and jail some of these fuckers who may have sold us lemons…stolen from the tax-payer AGAIN!

I am reporting what FOX refuses to report. The American people simply want the truth.

We the USA population are being lied to in the reporting for the last month as to the true state of things. For example, Iran has inflicted devastating damage to our military bases across the Middle East…devastating! Yet FOX et al. refuses to report. Alternative media allows for more comprehensive reporting.

Again we ask POTUS Trump to take an off-ramp and declare a victory, so that you can withdraw our forces and work for a peaceful negotiated deal that would end this now, it would spare Iranian, Israeli, American innocent people, it would spare our US military from any more loss of life. The bombing has degraded Iran, it has damaged the nation’s infrastructure, the military and the Ayatollah has been killed. Let the Iranian people now chart and plot their course and handle their business. I have never been in support of this bombing and I remain same. Innocent people e.g. the Iranian school children were at risk as we see and our military is and was at risk, and many sadly died by the bombing, innocent school children at Minab as reported. I want our troops safe to live to fight for matters specific to the USA. We have placed them in harms way and some have already died IMO needlessly.

The Iranian regime could have been handled via crippling sanctions and covert operations et al. If the aim was to get at the enriched uranium, we could have used many other means. But POTUS Trump made the decision under guidance from his dry-drunk FOX weekend reporter lunatic SECDEF Hegseth and others, and as I read across time even over the objections of senior US military leadership. POTUS Trump as commander of military can make the decision. No doubt the Iranian people had to see about it’s government and the brutality and oppressiveness of it and wrongs, NOT us the USA. Yes, like in many countries, their government was not optimal but it is not our fever to have sweated for. Iran IMO was not an imminent threat to US and our homeland. That is the yardstick.

I end by thanking you for being here, and by wishing you and family a solemn Good Friday as we observe the placing on the cross of Jesus Christ and him being out to death as per scriptures. At Calvary. I wish peace and safety and blessings to all here and everyone, and we pray for no loss of innocent life on Iran, Israeli, or American sides. We want this war to end now! I stand by POTUS Trump and want him today covered by gracious mercy and favor by the Lord and peace and safety on this Good Friday! I want him to make best next decisions today (that the Lord can free his mind and unclutter it) to bring an end to this war now and to seek a negotiated peace deal win win for all.

Austria blocks US warplanes from using its airspace during Iran war

https://metro.co.uk/2026/04/02/austria-blocks-us-warplanes-using-airspace-iran-war-27825781/

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