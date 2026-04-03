Alexander News Network (ANN): Trump's War 2.0 for America

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Dr. Paul Alexander
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again, Russia, India, China et al. are not playing for second place...even other smaller or less powerful nations today...they are developing and my argument has been we must be very careful and I think we did damage already for we cannot operate in a world today with no guardrails saying as Miller says: para only might is right, the world is for the powerful to rule'....well when these nations and others decide they are where they wanted to be and powerful enough, and decide to move on the world, we would have set bad precedence in the west...we are misguided to think other nations would not gain the might we have today...this text comes as a warning...we need to respect and operate within the global order rules, respect norms as outdated and sub-optimal some may seem and are, and good governance and global structure...and continue improving and developing a better way...a more perfect system and global union etc. but we cannot operate in unison and unilaterally...we can be the top player yet in an accepted and respected way and we can even operate in a level manner...no one dominating the other...just well able to defend borders and integrity...respecting that what others have belongs to them. not ours to have or take, by force or any means. we share, we ask, we purchase, we negotiate...

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Dr. Paul Alexander's avatar
Dr. Paul Alexander
3d

I want US military to be used ONLY convincingly and overwhelmingly when and only when US interests are at play...when it benefits the USA...then use our military fully and potently and completely,...we have a role there and then...to not use our military when it is not in our interests...as such exposing them to risk...we must not do that...this Iran aerial bombing etc. is not it. this is where we have serious concerns for what is being done here and it seems we are being sucked in an escalation trap and we may not be able to get out. POTUS Trump needs to safe guard the troops first and not place them in risky situations. I am fully behind POTUS Trump...but not in this matter....he is not a military man and he has been coerced again. by bad bad people. inept bad people with their own agendas

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