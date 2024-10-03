I removed any identifiers for this person below who wrote me, this woman exemplifies the pain, the crushing tragedy visited upon us by the fraud and failure of Operation Warp Speed (OWS), all linked to it, and all involved in it…we need POTUS Trump to be elected to help us get accountability, justice, punishment…real justice…from fraud of the non-pandemic to the deadly vaccine.

I share to show you and you know, you lived it, living it….the devastating pain across America (and the world) from a fraud non-pandemic, something contrived out of nothing like the coming avian contrived PCR manufactured avian bird flu and others, that was a fraud, to take out a sitting POTUS Trump. Yes, COVID was used to take out Trump and funny how Obama told them fuck off in 2009 with H1N1 when they tried it. I even think Hilary caught wind and told them fuck off. Maybe that is why she was ensured to lose? And they used COVID to accumulate and transfer 5 trillion $ in wealth to already rich people, to usurp power, control, strip us of dignity, liberty.

See how my mind works.

We are here because of the failure and deadliness of OWS and its failure for it harmed Trump’s re-election. Those who were there understand what I know and write here. It is all I will say but the breached borders, the rapes, the murders, the gangs, the inflation, the crime, the Ukraine war Putin decided to start, all of it, all, is linked to the failed OWS and fake PCR manufactured non-pandemic that costed Trump the election…for because of it, we got Biden and Harris, him losing, and we live the nightmare we do today. I am trying for you to grasp the link between failure of OWS and the breached border and America’s dire situation today 4 years into a Biden Harris Obama administration.

Robert Kennedy Jr. knows each word I state here is 100% correct. I respect him. Good heart, mind. Wants to do good. We know each other. We talk. He is open especially if there could be benefit to helping people. His heart is where it should be. He may be silenced now from speaking since supporting Trump campaign, but he knows, we spoke about this at length. How OWS was a pure failure and the mRNA vaccine. I understand the political situation he is in now. It too is all I will say but I grew even more respect for him from our discussion. Our discussion remains between us, and I am hoping that despite his verbal lockdown now by the Trump campaign, that he would return to form soon and help people like this lady exorcise the pain from within, from what OWS and deadly people like Fauci, Azar, Bourla, Malone, Birx et al. did to her and millions like her. It costed her husband his life.

We pray that God grants her gracious mercy and covers her and that her husband receives her one day arms open and they celebrate once again the love…

___

