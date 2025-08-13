She Babbitt was an air-force veteran for 14 years and she was shot dead by Byrd. Fitton is filing a suit against US government, capital police. Improper shooting. No justification for the shooting. This Byrd shooter has dangerous issues, incompetent…Fitton in on the hunt and he will win; no honest politician, no police, no law enforcement can admit this is a lawful shooting death! All focus by Biden et al. was to jail Trump for objecting to the election. Madness! why has the Republican leadership in the house not dealt with this? why only Fitton? Is it that the Republican house is made up of people with no balls? just de-balled sickos? We know they hate Trump so they are actually protecting Biden admin. why do they hate Trump still so much?

I love Fitton.

‘for Lt. Michael Byrd, the justice clock may finally be ticking. Until now, this bumbling man has gotten away with murder. And if you know anything about his checkered work past, you know that’s not an exaggeration. Michael Byrd is the very picture of incompetence, quite possibly the poster boy for DEI gone wrong, and his record shows it. Who can forget the time he left his loaded service weapon in a public bathroom? He should’ve been fired for that kind of DEI ineptitude.’

SCANDAL: Two years before Lt. Byrd shot and killed Ashley Babbitt, he was referred to OPR in 2019 for leaving his loaded service weapon in a bathroom in the Capital Visitor Center. At the time, Lt. Byrd was the commander of the House Chambers Section of the US Capitol Police, responsible for ensuring the House chamber was adequately patrolled. His weapon was left unattended in a public restroom for approximately 55 minutes before it was discovered by another officer. Byrd was suspended for 33 days without pay.

@TomFitton

READ MORE: https://justthenews.com/sites/default/files/2024-11/11.20.2024%20Letter%20From%20Rep.%20Barry%20Loudermilk%20to%20USCP%20Chief%20of%20Police%20Manger_0.pdf

___

You must not wait for another catastrophic crisis (at times manufactured but we are prevented from making our own basic personal decisions or accessing needed drugs and response tools) to catch you off-guard. We must take charge and be prepared today so that we can enjoy peace of mind tomorrow.

Enter the Wellness Company as a solution and a willing participant in the health care conversation. The Wellness Company, launched in 2022, offers health care, prescriptions, and supplements, all backed by research



The Wellness Company isn’t chasing profits — it’s trying to help people recover. While the government continues pushing vaccines, The Wellness Company is focusing on real solutions.

From telemedicine, prescriptions, memberships, and supplements, TWC is leading America with alternative choices to the traditional health care model.

Please consider support of a good PATRIOT company (in this PATRIOT economy) Drs. McCullough, Risch, Thorp, myself support (they are our sponsors), The Wellness Company; see the emergency preparation kit (key component being antibiotics you were denied by doctors, pharmacists, governments during the fraud COVID), first aid kit, travel emergency kit, contagion control kit etc. Please consider the SPIKE SUPPORT (spike protein DETOX dissolving spike from mRNA vaccine, this is critical to remove spike form the mRNA vaccine/and DNA viral vector) formula with NATTOKINASE as well as the triple formula (SPIKE SUPPORT, BROMELAIN, CIRCUMIN)

If you wish to give a donation to help me, you can at:

Zelle:

sr7283@gmail.com

Or Ko-Fi

Ko-fi.com/drpauleliasalexander

Or to my address at:

150 South 8th Street

Unit 170

Lewiston, New York

14092

Alternatively, please consider going from an UNPAID subscriber or follower to a PAID at $5 per month or $30 per year. This can provide me help. If this is not possible at this time, this is ok, please remain a subscriber for FREE and there is no difference between FREE and PAID. No restrictions.