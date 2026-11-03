Alexander News Network (ANN): Trump’s War 2.0 for America

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Dr. Paul Alexander
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Florida Republican Governor Ron DeSantis criticized several elements of President Donald Trump‘s second-term agenda on the eve of the midterms, arguing that the prolonged Iran conflict, higher gasoline prices and the administration’s handling of immigration enforcement had contributed to a difficult political environment for the GOP.

In an interview with Stephen A. Smith on his podcast Straight Shooter, the term-limited governor said Democrats had “more momentum” heading into Tuesday’s elections and claimed Republican campaigns and committees were seeing some of the same warning signs reflected in public polling.

Polls have given Democrats an edge in the battle to control the U.S. House of Representatives, as well as in key U.S. Senate races.

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Jorge Fernandez's avatar
Jorge Fernandez
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" ... resume..."? I'm expecting that Trump will do far worse than merely "resume", he'll *double-down*!!!

I'd gladly give away the prize cow to be wrong. Why? Because the Iranians will land with both feet on Trump, Israel, and many of the countries in the region as never before. And if that happens, it will corroborate what I've suspected and stated - they *NEED and WANT* to create a mega-crisis!

Trump is merely the order-following dunce to make that happen. We will know in a matter of days.

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