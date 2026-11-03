this sharia and Hijra (invasion and overthrow by breeding you out) must not be allowed to take root in US or Canada etc. and Trump is failing, he is not doing enough to stamp it out, Bush and Obama sought to mainstream this madness. a civil people do not need sharia and its abuses of women et al. we have our own laws, keep yours in the desert where you belong. My arms are open to any and all peace loving, civil, society loving, you have your own religion and I will not stab or bomb you peoples…I welcome. other than that, go fuck yourself with your radical 6th century medieval sickness.

Bring our troops home POTUS Trump from this failed Iran war, Iran has defeated the mighty US, can you imagine? Find a way to resolve but end this now, there is no victory here. Hegseth fucked you. Big. Like how Redfield and Fauci and Birx and Azar and deepstate and media and Moncef and Perna and Malone and Bourla and Moderna and Pfizer and Sahin and Rochelle and Jha and Wen and the like fucked you across COVID and you fell for it, I know, you truly trusted these fuckers were telling you truth and you wanted to do good. I know. You did not bring COVID but your response and continued is a disaster and refusal to bring COVID and the failed mRNA vaccine to the floor in the RNC convention was duplicity…fire the Outlaw Josey Wales Wiles and RFK Jr. and Patel and Hegseth, start there. else Democrats can win a veto proof majority by 2028 and the White House. we the people are way smarter than you think and we will reverse everything.

Wag the dog?

Always!

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Over to Leake again, hat tip to him for his scholarship for he is right, Trump seems bent on this continued failure of the Iran war for OTHER reasons…this is why alike why he lost re-election in 2020 due to the deadliness of the OWS lockdowns he and they pretended (I argue knew) killed…he is losing now due to the Iran war for the American people know the truth, this was not about the leaders etc., this was Trump, fucked over by the dry-drunk rapist Hegseth and his type in the Pentagon and outside, in other nations, using US blood and treasure to fight another man’s war, sweating for his fever, using our shoulders to fire his gun. and we pay the price…in blood and treasure. wrongfully and a waste of time. and now we have gained millions of sworn enemies for 2 centuries to come…these people, time to them is not years or months or decades, it is millennia.

start John here, support him:

‘Will Trump Resume Bombing Iran After Midterms?

Recalling President George W. Bush’s handling of the Iraq Battle of Fallujah during the 2004 election season.

John Leake

23 hours ago

The installment of Ahmed Al-Sharaa as President of Syria in January 2025 reminded me of the two Battles of Fallujah in 2004. Al-Sharaa began his career with the Islamic State of Iraq (ISIL), joining the group in Iraq after the 2003 invasion.

For those that don’t remember ISIL: the group was formed in 2004 by Abu Musab al-Zarqawi, who pledged allegiance to Osama bin Laden, and was known as Al-Qaeda in Iraq (AQI).

US Marine Corps veterans remember Abu Musab al-Zarqawi as a key leader in the insurgency that fought the Marines during the two battles of Fallujah in 2004, which included some of the hottest house to house fighting in US Marine Corps history.

Indeed, the fighting got so fierce during the first battle in March 2004 that President Bush decided to pause it—ordering the Marines to pull back from the city and give up their initial gains—because it was creating political blowback in the US, and Bush was afraid it could hurt his reelection prospects. Two days after Bush was reelected in November, he sent the Marines back into the Fallujah meat grinder.

Not surprisingly, Iran’s influence in Iraq greatly expanded after the US overthrew Saddam Hussein in 2003. The removal of Saddam’s Sunni-dominated government created opportunities for Shiite political parties, some of which had longstanding relationships with Tehran, to acquire political power. Since the US and Israel started attacking Iran in February, Iran-aligned Iraqi militias have responded by attacking American interests and targets associated with American regional allies.

With Trump apparently determined to keep the US government’s tradition of pointless killing and mess-making in the Middle East alive and well, it wouldn’t surprise me if he resumes bombing Iran after the midterm elections on Tuesday, November 3, 2026. Please let me know what you think in the comments section.’